A new stock exchange focused on the long-term | Michelle Greene

A new stock exchange focused on the long-term | Michelle Greene

A new stock exchange focused on the long-term | Michelle Greene

Investors tend to think in daily and quarterly numbers, leading to a system that can harm the future health of the economy and planet.

Michelle Greene explains how the Long-Term Stock Exchange is reimagining public markets by holding companies to forward-thinking standards of diversity and inclusion, employee investment and environmental responsibility -- and generating better outcomes for everyone involved.

(This virtual conversation, hosted by TED business curator Corey Hajim, was recorded June 24, 2020.)


Long-Term Stock Exchange opens for business

A new stock exchange backed by Silicon Valley heavyweights has gone live, focusing on companies and...
Finextra - Published


