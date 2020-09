Tracking Hurricane Sally 9-14-20 11PM Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:04s - Published 5 minutes ago Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer shares the details from the latest advisory. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this WSPA 7News TRACKING THE TROPICS: Sally remains a category 2 hurricane with winds of 100MPH as of the 11pm update from the Nati… https://t.co/9xs97DQ2Kk 9 minutes ago star bae RT @WSAVKrisA: Tracking the tropics, Friday 11pm update We now have tropical depression nineteen. This could become #Sally. #Paulette ex… 3 days ago Kris Allred Tracking the tropics, Friday 11pm update We now have tropical depression nineteen. This could become #Sally.… https://t.co/E9XNljPbwm 3 days ago