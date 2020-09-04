High School Girls Soccer: DeKalb blanks Huntington North Video Credit: WFFT - Published 7 minutes ago High School Girls Soccer: DeKalb blanks Huntington North Grace Snyder's 14th goal of the season helped lead DeKalb past Huntington North 2-0. 0

17th... lone high school stop of the night comes in waterloo... big ne8 soccer matchup on the girls side between 2a's ninth ranked dekalb and huntington north...barons started applying the pressure early... just the second minute in the game... grace snyder gets free and gets a shot on net... but maddie husband there for one of her eight saves... keeps this scoreless...but she couldn't keep dekalb off the board long... 10th minute... riley exford the through ball to snyder...she chips it home... her 14th goal of the season... barons go up one... they pitch a shutout... 2-0 your




