Military Explosive Device From 1850s Found In Miami Shores Backyard
CBS4's Jessica Vallejo spoke with Miami Historian Paul George about the explosive find.
Bomb Squad Issues All Clear After Investigating Possible Explosive Device In Roseville NeighborhoodThe Roseville-Rocklin Explosive Ordnance Device Team rendered a possible explosive device safe in the 1400 block of Blossom Hill Way Monday night.
Potentially Explosive Device Found In Suspect's Car After Chase In StocktonAuthorities are investigating a potentially explosive device that was located in a suspect's vehicle following a brief pursuit in Stockton, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said.
Security forces recover IED in JandK's BaramullaSecurity forces recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on September 10. IED was recovered in Watergam village, Chatloora Rafiabad area of Baramulla..