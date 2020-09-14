Mile 27: Runners Celebrate Virtual Boston Marathon
Though the celebration was apart, all of the runners shared their accomplishment together.
WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.
Justice Department Appealing To Reinstate Tsarnaev's Death SentenceFederal prosecutors will ask the US Supreme Court to review a lower court ruling that tossed out the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
Boynton Beach runner participates in virtual Boston MarathonCelebrations are culminating Monday for this year's Boston Marathon, which was held virtually this year.
Black Hawk helicopters fly over Boston Marathon routeVIDEO: The race, originally scheduled for April 20, was postponed to Sept. 14. It then went completely virtual with runners having to finish their miles by Monday.