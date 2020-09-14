Mile 27: Runners Celebrate Virtual Boston Marathon

Though the celebration was apart, all of the runners shared their accomplishment together.



Related videos from verified sources Justice Department Appealing To Reinstate Tsarnaev's Death Sentence



Federal prosecutors will ask the US Supreme Court to review a lower court ruling that tossed out the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:25 Published 6 hours ago Boynton Beach runner participates in virtual Boston Marathon



Celebrations are culminating Monday for this year's Boston Marathon, which was held virtually this year. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:58 Published 12 hours ago Black Hawk helicopters fly over Boston Marathon route



VIDEO: The race, originally scheduled for April 20, was postponed to Sept. 14. It then went completely virtual with runners having to finish their miles by Monday. Credit: WCVB Duration: 00:41 Published 12 hours ago