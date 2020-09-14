Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mile 27: Runners Celebrate Virtual Boston Marathon

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Mile 27: Runners Celebrate Virtual Boston Marathon

Mile 27: Runners Celebrate Virtual Boston Marathon

Though the celebration was apart, all of the runners shared their accomplishment together.

WBZ-TV's Anaridis Rodriguez reports.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Justice Department Appealing To Reinstate Tsarnaev's Death Sentence [Video]

Justice Department Appealing To Reinstate Tsarnaev's Death Sentence

Federal prosecutors will ask the US Supreme Court to review a lower court ruling that tossed out the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:25Published
Boynton Beach runner participates in virtual Boston Marathon [Video]

Boynton Beach runner participates in virtual Boston Marathon

Celebrations are culminating Monday for this year's Boston Marathon, which was held virtually this year.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:58Published
Black Hawk helicopters fly over Boston Marathon route [Video]

Black Hawk helicopters fly over Boston Marathon route

VIDEO: The race, originally scheduled for April 20, was postponed to Sept. 14. It then went completely virtual with runners having to finish their miles by Monday.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:41Published