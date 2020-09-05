Encounter underway between terrorists, security forces in JandK's Pulwama

The agriculture department here has started distributing motorized modern paddy thresher machines on panchayat and block level in Pulwama so that farmers of this district can use these machines during paddy and harvesting season. The farmers of these panchayat and block levels appreciated this step taken by the UT administration. According to Chief Agriculture Officer Pulwama, Mohd Qasim, there are 109 panchayat blocks in Pulwama and so far about 84 panchayat blocks of the district have been allotted these motorized modern paddy thresher machines. One motorized modern paddy thresher machine is being given on each panchayat or block level.
After almost 18 years, government is taking steps to allow cultivation up to zero line in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua area. Govt will ensure safe agricultural activities along the border. Farmers in the region applauded the move. "There is almost 2500-3000 Kanal land area. Neighbouring country is already doing cultivation up to zero line of border area, the step going to beneficial for farmers living at border area, Border Security Force (BSF) has been asked that they help us in this endeavor," said a local. "This step will be benefitted in many ways, on one side crop production will increase and on the other side insurgency will reduce," said Deputy Commissioner of Kathua, OP Bhagat.