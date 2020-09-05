Global  
 

Encounter underway between terrorists, security forces in JandK's Pulwama

An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in JandK's Pulwama on September 15.

Encounter has started at Marwal area of Pulwama.

Police and security forces are on the job.

More details are awaited in this regard.


 An encounter started on Monday (September 14) night between security forces and terrorists in the Marwal village of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)'s Pulwama district,
 As per the reports, terrorists fired upon the army's patrolling party, however, no injury has been reported in the attack
Panchayats in JandK's Pulwama make available motorized paddy threshers for farmers

Panchayats in JandK's Pulwama make available motorized paddy threshers for farmers

The agriculture department here has started distributing motorized modern paddy thresher machines on panchayat and block level in Pulwama so that farmers of this district can use these machines during paddy and harvesting season. The farmers of these panchayat and block levels appreciated this step taken by the UT administration. According to Chief Agriculture Officer Pulwama, Mohd Qasim, there are 109 panchayat blocks in Pulwama and so far about 84 panchayat blocks of the district have been allotted these motorized modern paddy thresher machines. One motorized modern paddy thresher machine is being given on each panchayat or block level.

Farmers in JandK's Kathua welcome Govt's move to allow cultivation up to zero line

Farmers in JandK's Kathua welcome Govt's move to allow cultivation up to zero line

After almost 18 years, government is taking steps to allow cultivation up to zero line in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua area. Govt will ensure safe agricultural activities along the border. Farmers in the region applauded the move. "There is almost 2500-3000 Kanal land area. Neighbouring country is already doing cultivation up to zero line of border area, the step going to beneficial for farmers living at border area, Border Security Force (BSF) has been asked that they help us in this endeavor," said a local. "This step will be benefitted in many ways, on one side crop production will increase and on the other side insurgency will reduce," said Deputy Commissioner of Kathua, OP Bhagat.

An encounter started between security forces and terrorists in Marwal village of Jammu and Kashmir's...
Terror module busted in JandK's Poonch, 2 arrested

Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the security forces busted a terror module and arrested two persons in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. According to police, plan was for targeted killing and IED..

Encounter breaks out in JandK's Budgam

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Kawoosa Khalisa area of Budgam district on Monday. Last week, four Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror associates were arrested by security..

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kupwara

Encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in J-K's Kupwara. Gun battle began in forest area of Dana Behak, Warnow. Police and Army are on the job. Further details are awaited.

