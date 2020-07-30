Global  
 

Unlock 4.0: Gyms resumes operations in Delhi after over 5 months

Gymnasiums, yoga centres and fitness clubs began operations in Delhi from September 14.

Delhi government issued new guidelines for unlock 4.0 amid coronavirus pandemic.

The gym owners are making sure that fitness equipments and machineries are getting sanitised properly.

They are taking all necessary precautionary measures like maintaining social distancing, keeping a batch of 4-5 people at a time etc.

All fitness centres were closed for nearly 6 months due to COVID-19.

Reopening of gyms comes as a relief to several gym owners and fitness trainers who have been facing massive financial losses after having been shut since March.


