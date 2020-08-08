Denis Gurianov's overtime winner punches Stanley Cup Final ticket for Stars Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 00:48s - Published 7 minutes ago Denis Gurianov's overtime winner punches Stanley Cup Final ticket for Stars Denis Gurianov rips home a scorching one-timer on the power play in overtime, clinching a berth in the Stanley Cup Final for the Stars 0

Related news from verified sources Stars off to Cup final after comeback OT win over Golden Knights Denis Gurianov scored on a one-timer during a power play 3:36 into overtime, and the Dallas Stars...

CBC.ca - Published 43 minutes ago







Tweets about this Matt Schiller RT @TheReplayGuy: 🚨 DENIS GURIANOV PP OVERTIME WINNER 3-2 #GOSTARS ARE HEADING TO THE #STANLEYCUP FINAL https://t.co/U0BlDu0q87 15 minutes ago José 🇵🇷🐍🏳️‍🌈 DENIS GURIANOV THE OVERTIME WINNER AND THE DALLAS STARS ARE HEADING TO THE STANLEY CUP FINAL! #StanleyCup https://t.co/HHKInjdgJ0 22 minutes ago Klay Bradley RT @ianwcanucks: Sportsnet 650's Brendan Batchelor calls Denis Gurianov's series-clinching overtime winner that sends the Dallas Stars to t… 33 minutes ago 𝗜𝗮𝗻𝘄 🇨🇦 Sportsnet 650's Brendan Batchelor calls Denis Gurianov's series-clinching overtime winner that sends the Dallas Sta… https://t.co/1sRBDqTCLC 35 minutes ago