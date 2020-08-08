Global  
 

Denis Gurianov's overtime winner punches Stanley Cup Final ticket for Stars

Denis Gurianov rips home a scorching one-timer on the power play in overtime, clinching a berth in the Stanley Cup Final for the Stars


