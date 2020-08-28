Global  
 

Aurora bans emergency responders’ use of ketamine until Elijah McClain investigation complete

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Aurora bans emergency responders’ use of ketamine until Elijah McClain investigation complete
The Aurora city council unanimously approved Ketamine ban on Monday.

Aurora City Council Approves Temporary Ketamine Ban For First Responders [Video]

Aurora City Council Approves Temporary Ketamine Ban For First Responders

In a unanimous vote Monday night, Aurora City Council approved a resolution to temporarily ban first responders from administering ketamine to subdue people during an arrest.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:22Published
Aurora City Councilman To Introduce Moratorium On Ketamine [Video]

Aurora City Councilman To Introduce Moratorium On Ketamine

City Councilman Curtis Gardner will introduce a temporarily ban on ketamine outside of hospitals in the city.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:23Published
Aurora Councilmember Will Propose Ketamine Ban For Aurora First Responders [Video]

Aurora Councilmember Will Propose Ketamine Ban For Aurora First Responders

Ketamine was the drug that paramedics and emergency medical technicians used to sedate Elijah McClain before his death.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:34Published