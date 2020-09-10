Global  
 

Financial Focus for Sept. 14

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:11s
Financial Focus for Sept. 14

Financial Focus for Sept. 14

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas.

If you are one of the many Americans who are without a job during this time.

This could be the opportunity you are looking for.

Amazon is in need of workers.

The company announced today it's hiring 100,000 people to staff warehouses delivery stations and other sites.

The available jobs in the US and Canada start at roughly $15 per hour with benefits.

Peeps on pause, there will be one less treat for the holidays this year.

The popular candy Peeps won't be in Halloween baskets or Christmas stockings this year because of a COVID-19 related temporary halt in production.

Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union.

