Brexit briefing: 107 days until the end of the transition period

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published
The UK left the European Union on January 31.

Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.


Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit vote: What just happened and what comes next?

 A contentious bill split the UK Parliament as Brexit deadlines loom. Here's what you need to know.
BBC News

UK PM's Brexit bill clears first hurdle in Commons

 MPs back the Internal Market Bill by 77 votes despite criticism it risks breaching international law.
BBC News

Brexit: Boris Johnson says powers will ensure UK cannot be 'broken up'

 But Labour accuses PM of "trashing" the UK's international reputation as MPs debate post-Brexit bill.
BBC News
EU's Barnier and UK's Frost take Brexit frustrations onto Twitter [Video]

EU's Barnier and UK's Frost take Brexit frustrations onto Twitter

Michel Barnier and his British counterpart David Frost took their Brexit frustrations onto Twitter with a very public argument about food imports.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 04:22Published

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Ed Miliband: Prime Minister has himself to blame for Brexit Bill incompetence [Video]

Ed Miliband: Prime Minister has himself to blame for Brexit Bill incompetence

Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy EdMiliband has blasted the Prime Minister's plans to amend the UK's divorce Billwith the European Union as a show of 'incompetence' and a 'failure ofgovernance'.international law, is in place by the end of the year in order toact as a safety net if no trade deal is agreed with Brussels.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published
EU leaders hold trade talks with China despite rift [Video]

EU leaders hold trade talks with China despite rift

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:25Published
Boris: This bill is a ‘protection, safety net and insurance [Video]

Boris: This bill is a ‘protection, safety net and insurance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lashed out at the EU for using the Northern Ireland Protocol to gain leverage against the UK in Brexit negotiations. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:57Published
EU looks to revive tourism industry after disappointing summer season [Video]

EU looks to revive tourism industry after disappointing summer season

As the coronavirus continues to grip the world, the EU looks to how it can save a tourism sector that has witnessed one of its worst summer seasons on record.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:50Published

Hauliers fear ‘significant disruption’ at borders after Brexit transition period

The end of the Brexit transition period could lead to “significant disruption” at UK borders, the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Boris Johnson: Brexit divorce Bill will act as an insurance policy for the UK [Video]

Boris Johnson: Brexit divorce Bill will act as an insurance policy for the UK

The Prime Minister has had to face down his critics as he tries to quell agrowing rebellion over his plans to override the Brexit divorce deal. BorisJohnson opened the debate on the Internal Market..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published
