Watch: Jaya Bachchan slams Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gutter’ remark in Rajya Sabha

The actor turned politician said that those who have made a name for themselves by working in the industry are now calling it a ‘gutter’.
She said that it is not fair to tarnish the name of the entire industry due to a few.
Bachchan said that the industry has always stepped up and helped the government in all possible ways and alleged that such statements are being made to divert the attention of the public from the state of the economy and unemployment.
‘The entertainment industry in our country provides direct employment every day to five lakh people and indirect employment to five million people.
At a time when the financial situation is in a depressing state and employment is at the worst level, in order to divert the attention of the people, we are being used to be flogged by social media and the government's non-support,’ Bachchan said.
Kangana Ranaut, who arrived in Mumbai on September 9th, has now left for her hometown in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The actor slammed the Maharashtra government in a tweet before leaving Mumbai. She alleged that she was terrorised and had been subjected to abuse and threat and added that her PoK analogy was bang on. She further said that protectors had turned destroyers and were working to dismantle democracy. The actor and the Maharashtra government have been involved in a fierce war of words. The war also took a legal turn when BMC razed a part of the actor’s office which it alleged had been built without approval, while the actor said that this was purely an act of vengeance for her criticism of the Shiv Sena. The row had started when the actor said that she did not feel secure in Mumbai anymore and compared the city to PoK. She had also targeted the Mumbai police, saying that she was more scared of the city police than the movie mafia. Watch the full video for all the details.
A Surat-based textile businessman started printing saree on Kangana Ranaut, expressing support to the actor. Actress is on focus over recent conflicts with Maharashtra government. Businessman Rajat Dawer said, "She wanted to raise her voice to support something but her voice was suppressed and her office was demolished. So we wanted to support her.""What happened with her is wrong. She wanted to raise her voice to support something but her voice was suppressed and her office was demolished. We launched this saree yesterday and have already received multiple orders. The price range starts from Rs 1000," he added.
After actor Kangana Ranaut met the Governor of Maharashtra amid her spat with the ruling parties in the state, the Shiv Sena tried to extricate itself from the controversy. Sena's Sanjay Raut said that the row over Kangana was over for the party, but a 'note' of everything being done and said would be maintained. In a veiled attack at the Sena's ex-ally Bharatiya Janata Party, Raut said that it was wrong to defame a state's culture and tradition just because of anger over losing power. Meanwhile, after her meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Kangana said that he listened to her grievances like a father. She said that she was facing harassment in the city in which she had started from scratch. The actor's office was partially demolished days earlier by Mumbai's civic body, the BMC, amid her spat with the ruling parties. The war of words began soon after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death with Kangana attacking Mumbai police and Sena's Sanjay Raut allegedly using an expletive for her in retaliation. Watch the full video for more.
Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, discharged from Nanavati hospital after testing negative on August 08. Junior Bachchan reached home after fully recovering from COVID-19. Big B family members who tested positive (except Jaya Bachchan) recovered after contracting the virus.
Samajwadi Party delegation staged marching protest over increased crime rate in the state on Sep 14. They were marching towards Raj Bhavan to meet CM Yogi Adityanath. While marching towards the Raj Bhavan, the delegation was stopped by the police officials.
The opposition parties lit lamps and candles to mark protest over issue of unemployment in the country. In Patna, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Yadav lit lamps along with his mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi. On other hand, Samajwadi and Congress party lit candles over government's 'inability' to provide jobs to youth in Lucknow.
Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan raised the drug trafficking issue in the Lok Sabha and called on the government to act firmly to control the menace. The BJP MP accused neighbouring countries of conspiring to destroy the future of India’s youth. A conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country's youth and our neighbouring countries are adding to it. The smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is being carried out every year. It is being brought via Punjab and Nepal,’ the BJP MP said. Ravi Kishan said that the drug problem also existed in the film industry and lauded the action taken by Narcotics Control Bureau in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. ‘The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries,’ he said. The NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and several others in connection with the drug angle in the Sushant death case. Watch the full video for all the details.
Rupal Patel confirms her return as Kokilaben in the second season of the popular show - Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Amitabh Bachchan joins hands with Amazon, to become the first Indian celebrity to lend his voice to Alexa. The feature will be available from 2021
Nation celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi festival with fervour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to people on the occasion. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal also wished people on Ganesh Chaturthi. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray performed puja at his official residence Varsha. Thackeray was accompanied by wife Rashmi, sons Aaditya and Tejas. This year, the festival is celebrated in a subdued manner in view of Covid pandemic. On the occasion, temples and Ganpati idols have been beautifully decorated. Devotees are visiting the temples to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha. Priests at temples across the country performed 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa. They were seen wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. Bollywood celebrities have extended wishes to their fans. Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar wished their fans on the occasion. Actors shared glimpses of their celebration and urged fans to follow Covid norms. Ganesh Chaturthi festivities continue for 11 days and devotees bid adieu to Bappa by immersing the idols in water.
Actor Kangana Ranaut met Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Governor of Maharashtra, amid a raging political storm. Kangana was seen leaving home for the meeting with a large security contingent and a sizeable..
