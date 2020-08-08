Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Jaya Bachchan slams Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gutter’ remark in Rajya Sabha

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:56s - Published
Watch: Jaya Bachchan slams Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gutter’ remark in Rajya Sabha

Watch: Jaya Bachchan slams Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gutter’ remark in Rajya Sabha

Samajwadi Party MP lashed out at Kangana Ranaut & BJP MP Ravi Kishan for portraying the industry in bad light in their recent comments.

The actor turned politician said that those who have made a name for themselves by working in the industry are now calling it a ‘gutter’.

She said that it is not fair to tarnish the name of the entire industry due to a few.

Bachchan said that the industry has always stepped up and helped the government in all possible ways and alleged that such statements are being made to divert the attention of the public from the state of the economy and unemployment.

‘The entertainment industry in our country provides direct employment every day to five lakh people and indirect employment to five million people.

At a time when the financial situation is in a depressing state and employment is at the worst level, in order to divert the attention of the people, we are being used to be flogged by social media and the government's non-support,’ Bachchan said.

Watch the video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut Indian actress

‘My PoK analogy was bang on’: Kangana Ranaut as she leaves Mumbai [Video]

‘My PoK analogy was bang on’: Kangana Ranaut as she leaves Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut, who arrived in Mumbai on September 9th, has now left for her hometown in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. The actor slammed the Maharashtra government in a tweet before leaving Mumbai. She alleged that she was terrorised and had been subjected to abuse and threat and added that her PoK analogy was bang on. She further said that protectors had turned destroyers and were working to dismantle democracy. The actor and the Maharashtra government have been involved in a fierce war of words. The war also took a legal turn when BMC razed a part of the actor’s office which it alleged had been built without approval, while the actor said that this was purely an act of vengeance for her criticism of the Shiv Sena. The row had started when the actor said that she did not feel secure in Mumbai anymore and compared the city to PoK. She had also targeted the Mumbai police, saying that she was more scared of the city police than the movie mafia. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:30Published
'I support Kangana' print sarees on sale in Surat [Video]

'I support Kangana' print sarees on sale in Surat

A Surat-based textile businessman started printing saree on Kangana Ranaut, expressing support to the actor. Actress is on focus over recent conflicts with Maharashtra government. Businessman Rajat Dawer said, "She wanted to raise her voice to support something but her voice was suppressed and her office was demolished. So we wanted to support her.""What happened with her is wrong. She wanted to raise her voice to support something but her voice was suppressed and her office was demolished. We launched this saree yesterday and have already received multiple orders. The price range starts from Rs 1000," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:54Published
'Over for us': As Kangana Ranaut meets Governor, veiled threat by Shiv Sena [Video]

'Over for us': As Kangana Ranaut meets Governor, veiled threat by Shiv Sena

After actor Kangana Ranaut met the Governor of Maharashtra amid her spat with the ruling parties in the state, the Shiv Sena tried to extricate itself from the controversy. Sena's Sanjay Raut said that the row over Kangana was over for the party, but a 'note' of everything being done and said would be maintained. In a veiled attack at the Sena's ex-ally Bharatiya Janata Party, Raut said that it was wrong to defame a state's culture and tradition just because of anger over losing power. Meanwhile, after her meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Kangana said that he listened to her grievances like a father. She said that she was facing harassment in the city in which she had started from scratch. The actor's office was partially demolished days earlier by Mumbai's civic body, the BMC, amid her spat with the ruling parties. The war of words began soon after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death with Kangana attacking Mumbai police and Sena's Sanjay Raut allegedly using an expletive for her in retaliation. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:28Published

Jaya Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Indian politician and actress

Jaya Bachchan slams Ravi Kishan over attempt to 'tarnish' image of industry

 Without naming BJP MP Ravi Kishan who had on Monday raised the issue of the use of drugs in the film industry, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday stated..
IndiaTimes
Abhishek Bachchan discharged from hospital after testing COVID negative [Video]

Abhishek Bachchan discharged from hospital after testing COVID negative

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, discharged from Nanavati hospital after testing negative on August 08. Junior Bachchan reached home after fully recovering from COVID-19. Big B family members who tested positive (except Jaya Bachchan) recovered after contracting the virus.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

Samajwadi Party Samajwadi Party Political party in India

Police stops SP leaders while marching towards Raj Bhavan to protest against UP govt [Video]

Police stops SP leaders while marching towards Raj Bhavan to protest against UP govt

Samajwadi Party delegation staged marching protest over increased crime rate in the state on Sep 14. They were marching towards Raj Bhavan to meet CM Yogi Adityanath. While marching towards the Raj Bhavan, the delegation was stopped by the police officials.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:53Published
RJD, SP and Congress protest over unemployment by lighting lamps, candles [Video]

RJD, SP and Congress protest over unemployment by lighting lamps, candles

The opposition parties lit lamps and candles to mark protest over issue of unemployment in the country. In Patna, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Yadav lit lamps along with his mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi. On other hand, Samajwadi and Congress party lit candles over government's 'inability' to provide jobs to youth in Lucknow.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:56Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

CID charges BJP MP in TMC MLA killing
IndiaTimes

Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India

Covid-19: Demand made in RS for using term physical distancing instead of social distancing

 A demand was made in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday for using the term 'physical distancing' for fighting Covid-19 on the grounds that the use of the term 'social..
IndiaTimes

Parliament's Monsoon Session: List of Bills up for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha today

 On Day 2 of the 2020 Monsoon Session of the Parliament today (i.e. Tuesday, September 15), the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have prepared a list of bills that..
DNA

Ravi Kishan Ravi Kishan Indian politician and actor

‘Drug addiction in film industry too’: BJP’s Ravi Kishan lauds NCB in Lok Sabha [Video]

‘Drug addiction in film industry too’: BJP’s Ravi Kishan lauds NCB in Lok Sabha

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan raised the drug trafficking issue in the Lok Sabha and called on the government to act firmly to control the menace. The BJP MP accused neighbouring countries of conspiring to destroy the future of India’s youth. A conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country's youth and our neighbouring countries are adding to it. The smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is being carried out every year. It is being brought via Punjab and Nepal,’ the BJP MP said. Ravi Kishan said that the drug problem also existed in the film industry and lauded the action taken by Narcotics Control Bureau in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. ‘The NCB has been doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action against the culprits soon. Give them a befitting punishment and bring an end to this conspiracy by neighbouring countries,’ he said. The NCB has arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and several others in connection with the drug angle in the Sushant death case. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:55Published

Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Indian film actor

Amazon Alexa’s next celebrity voice belongs to Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan

 Photo by Prodip Guha/Getty Images

Amazon is adding its next high-profile celebrity voice option for its Alexa digital assistant, this time an..
The Verge
Rupal Patel to return to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Amitabh Bachchan to lend his voice to Alexa [Video]

Rupal Patel to return to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Amitabh Bachchan to lend his voice to Alexa

Rupal Patel confirms her return as Kokilaben in the second season of the popular show - Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Amitabh Bachchan joins hands with Amazon, to become the first Indian celebrity to lend his voice to Alexa. The feature will be available from 2021

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:50Published
Ganesh Chaturthi: PM Modi, Bollywood celebs, other politicians extend wishes [Video]

Ganesh Chaturthi: PM Modi, Bollywood celebs, other politicians extend wishes

Nation celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi festival with fervour. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to people on the occasion. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal also wished people on Ganesh Chaturthi. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray performed puja at his official residence Varsha. Thackeray was accompanied by wife Rashmi, sons Aaditya and Tejas. This year, the festival is celebrated in a subdued manner in view of Covid pandemic. On the occasion, temples and Ganpati idols have been beautifully decorated. Devotees are visiting the temples to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha. Priests at temples across the country performed 'arti' and 'hawan' of Bappa. They were seen wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. Bollywood celebrities have extended wishes to their fans. Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar wished their fans on the occasion. Actors shared glimpses of their celebration and urged fans to follow Covid norms. Ganesh Chaturthi festivities continue for 11 days and devotees bid adieu to Bappa by immersing the idols in water.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:13Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Kangana Ranaut meets Governor amid tussle with Maharashtra govt [Video]

Watch: Kangana Ranaut meets Governor amid tussle with Maharashtra govt

Actor Kangana Ranaut met Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Governor of Maharashtra, amid a raging political storm. Kangana was seen leaving home for the meeting with a large security contingent and a sizeable..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:06Published
Kangana Ranaut slams Maha govt over attack on ex-Navy officer [Video]

Kangana Ranaut slams Maha govt over attack on ex-Navy officer

Actress Kangana Ranaut slammed Maharashtra government over beating an ex-Navy officer. She shared the video message on social media platform Twitter and said, "Maharashtra government's terror and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
Watch: Ex-naval officer beaten up in Mumbai, Kangana Ranaut responds [Video]

Watch: Ex-naval officer beaten up in Mumbai, Kangana Ranaut responds

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut responds to the beating up of a retired naval officer in Mumbai. Ranaut said the officer was beaten for opposing the government. Ranaut asked for Centre’s intervention..

Credit: HT Digital ContentPublished