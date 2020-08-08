Watch: Jaya Bachchan slams Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gutter’ remark in Rajya Sabha

Samajwadi Party MP lashed out at Kangana Ranaut & BJP MP Ravi Kishan for portraying the industry in bad light in their recent comments.

The actor turned politician said that those who have made a name for themselves by working in the industry are now calling it a ‘gutter’.

She said that it is not fair to tarnish the name of the entire industry due to a few.

Bachchan said that the industry has always stepped up and helped the government in all possible ways and alleged that such statements are being made to divert the attention of the public from the state of the economy and unemployment.

‘The entertainment industry in our country provides direct employment every day to five lakh people and indirect employment to five million people.

At a time when the financial situation is in a depressing state and employment is at the worst level, in order to divert the attention of the people, we are being used to be flogged by social media and the government's non-support,’ Bachchan said.

