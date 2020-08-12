Global  
 

Gas sprays into air after pipe bursts due to construction work in China

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Gas was sprayed a dozen metres into the air after a pipe burst due to construction work in northwest China.

The video was shot in the city of Lanzhou in Gansu Province on September 14.

Local police officers evacuated nearby residents, firefighters used water guns to dilute the gas and repairmen from the gas company switched the gas valve off.

The gas supply for the nearby households has been stopped and the person who was responsible for the incident was arrested.

The repairing work is underway, reports said.

The video was provided by local media with permission.




