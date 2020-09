Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Testing Begins Thursday At Union Station



In the continued effort to make coronavirus testing more available, a new COVID-19 testing kiosk will open at Union Station Thursday in downtown Los Angeles, one of the largest train stations in the.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:01 Published 5 days ago Free antibody testing at North Collier Fire Control and Rescue



You can get free Covid-19 antibody testing this Friday and Saturday at North Collier Fire Control and Rescue. There will only be 500 tests available each day. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:23 Published on August 20, 2020 COVID-19 Is Spreading Like Wildfire In The US. Why Is There Less Testing For It Now?



Just 18 days after the US marked 150,000 lives lost from the novel coronavirus COVID-19, the death toll surpassed 170,000. Johns Hopkins University data says more than 5.4 million people have been.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published on August 17, 2020