'Dark day': Palestinian leaders decry historic Israeli accord with neighbours

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Israel Israel Country in Western Asia

Wars and peace: Israeli ties with the Arab world

 JERUSALEM: Israel, which on Tuesday is set to sign accords to normalise ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, has had a turbulent history with the Arab..
WorldNews

White House invites Democrats to signing ceremony with UAE, Israel, Bahrain

 The White House has invited senior Democratic lawmakers to a ceremony where representatives from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will sign an agreement with..
WorldNews

A White House Ceremony Will Celebrate a Diplomatic Win and Campaign Gift

 The leaders of Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have a stake in President Trump’s re-election and helped him become a peacemaker.
NYTimes.com

Five reasons why Israel's peace deals with the UAE and Bahrain matter

 Gulf states see opportunities for trade while Israel lessens its isolation, writes Jeremy Bowen.
BBC News

