'Dark day': Palestinian leaders decry historic Israeli accord with neighbours
'Dark day': Palestinian leaders decry historic Israeli accord with neighbours
5 minutes ago
'Dark day': Palestinian leaders decry historic Israeli accord with neighbours
Wars and peace: Israeli ties with the Arab world
JERUSALEM: Israel, which on Tuesday is set to sign accords to normalise ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, has had a turbulent history with the Arab..
WorldNews
3 hours ago
White House invites Democrats to signing ceremony with UAE, Israel, Bahrain
The White House has invited senior Democratic lawmakers to a ceremony where representatives from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain will sign an agreement with..
WorldNews
8 hours ago
A White House Ceremony Will Celebrate a Diplomatic Win and Campaign Gift
The leaders of Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have a stake in President Trump’s re-election and helped him become a peacemaker.
NYTimes.com
9 hours ago
Five reasons why Israel's peace deals with the UAE and Bahrain matter
Gulf states see opportunities for trade while Israel lessens its isolation, writes Jeremy Bowen.
BBC News
10 hours ago
