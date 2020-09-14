Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US wildfires: Donald Trump dismisses science and predicts cooler temperatures

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 03:07s - Published
US wildfires: Donald Trump dismisses science and predicts cooler temperatures

US wildfires: Donald Trump dismisses science and predicts cooler temperatures

Democratic presidential challenger Joe Biden branded Trump a 'climate arsonist' after the US President said 'don't think science knows' about the causes of west coast wildfires.View on euronews


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump rallies Latino supporters in Arizona [Video]

Trump rallies Latino supporters in Arizona

President Donald Trump on Monday intensified his efforts to win over Latino voters as polls show their support increasingly up for grabs ahead of the November presidential election - a flashing warning light for Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

Trump and Biden hit the campaign trail

 Both President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have been hitting the campaign trail. The president rallied his supporters just outside of Las..
CBS News
Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump on climate [Video]

Joe Biden attacks Donald Trump on climate

Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden has attacked President Donald Trumpon climate change, saying the wildfire and hurricane conditions that have beenbattering the US will only grow worse if he is re-elected. It came aswildfires ravage the western United States and Hurricane Sally batters theeast coast.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published

In California: Trump visits NorCal amid fires; gyms and salons reopen in S.F.

 Biden and Trump battle over what caused the California wildfires, counties prepare for Tuesday's review of coronavirus tiers, and "The Golden Girls" celebrate a..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump visits california as blazes ignite political row [Video]

Trump visits california as blazes ignite political row

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:47Published
Trump defies own Covid-19 guidelines with 'roundtable' event [Video]

Trump defies own Covid-19 guidelines with 'roundtable' event

US President Donald Trump has defied state emergency orders by flouting hisadministration's coronavirus guidelines by holding rallies in battlegroundstates. Democratic governors and local leaders have urged the president toreconsider the events, warning that he's putting lives at risk. But they havelargely not tried to stop the gatherings of several thousand people as MrTrump and his team push forward, likening them to "peaceful protests"protected by the First Amendment.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

Trump vows '1,000 times greater' response to any Iran attack

 A US media report, quoting unnamed officials, said that an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate the US ambassador to South Africa was planned before the..
WorldNews

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Donald Trump dismisses science of climate change during California visit [Video]

Donald Trump dismisses science of climate change during California visit

US President Donald Trump has ignored the scientific consensus that climatechange is playing a central role in historic West Coast infernos during avisit to California. Mr Trump also renewed his unfounded claim that failure torake forest floors and clear dead timber is mostly to blame. He travelled tonorthern California to be briefed by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom andother state and federal officials. At one point, state Natural ResourcesAgency Secretary Wade Crowfoot urged the president to "recognise the changingclimate and what it means to our forests".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

WATCH: Trump Dismisses Science When California Official Objects to His Prediction the State Will ‘Start Getting Cooler’

President Donald Trump denied climate change and predicted that the wildfires will "start getting...
Mediaite - Published

Donald Trump Denies Climate Change While Being Briefed on California Wildfires: 'I Don't Think Science Knows'

President Donald Trump participated in a briefing on the California wildfires on Monday (September...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

TerryTepeter

Terry Lovell RT @newscomauHQ: Faced with a growing crisis across America’s west coast, President Donald Trump has responded with a confident prediction.… 2 minutes ago

JamesPu15792143

James Puckett RT @AFP: VIDEO: In a briefing on the wildfires affecting California, US President Donald Trump dismisses climate concerns, saying, "It will… 4 minutes ago

AFP

AFP news agency VIDEO: In a briefing on the wildfires affecting California, US President Donald Trump dismisses climate concerns, s… https://t.co/8rdPfzKiyN 34 minutes ago

Muenzplatz

Anja RT @euronews: Democratic presidential challenger #JoeBiden branded #DonaldTrump a 'climate arsonist' after the US President said 'don't thi… 36 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

California gov. confronts Trump on climate change [Video]

California gov. confronts Trump on climate change

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday told U.S. President Donald Trump global warming was driving wildfires and reminded him that 57 percent of forests in the state were under federal management.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:43Published
Trump Openly Denies Science On Climate Change [Video]

Trump Openly Denies Science On Climate Change

In a briefing on the California wildfires, President Donald Trump claimed without evidence that climate change would reverse course, and rejected scientific evidence.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:40Published