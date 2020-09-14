US wildfires: Donald Trump dismisses science and predicts cooler temperatures

President Donald Trump on Monday intensified his efforts to win over Latino voters as polls show their support increasingly up for grabs ahead of the November presidential election - a flashing warning light for Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign. Gloria Tso reports.
Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden has attacked President Donald Trumpon climate change, saying the wildfire and hurricane conditions that have beenbattering the US will only grow worse if he is re-elected. It came aswildfires ravage the western United States and Hurricane Sally batters theeast coast.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
US President Donald Trump has defied state emergency orders by flouting hisadministration's coronavirus guidelines by holding rallies in battlegroundstates. Democratic governors and local leaders have urged the president toreconsider the events, warning that he's putting lives at risk. But they havelargely not tried to stop the gatherings of several thousand people as MrTrump and his team push forward, likening them to "peaceful protests"protected by the First Amendment.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30Published
US President Donald Trump has ignored the scientific consensus that climatechange is playing a central role in historic West Coast infernos during avisit to California. Mr Trump also renewed his unfounded claim that failure torake forest floors and clear dead timber is mostly to blame. He travelled tonorthern California to be briefed by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom andother state and federal officials. At one point, state Natural ResourcesAgency Secretary Wade Crowfoot urged the president to "recognise the changingclimate and what it means to our forests".
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published