US wildfires: Donald Trump dismisses science and predicts cooler temperatures

Donald Trump dismisses science of climate change during California visit



US President Donald Trump has ignored the scientific consensus that climatechange is playing a central role in historic West Coast infernos during avisit to California. Mr Trump also renewed his unfounded claim that failure torake forest floors and clear dead timber is mostly to blame. He travelled tonorthern California to be briefed by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom andother state and federal officials. At one point, state Natural ResourcesAgency Secretary Wade Crowfoot urged the president to "recognise the changingclimate and what it means to our forests".

