India elected as the member of the United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women | Oneindia News

India has been elected as a member of the United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women.

Union labour ministry said in parliament on Monday that there is no data on migrant deaths so the question does not arise of compensation.

Jaya Bachchan has hit out at actor-politician Ravi Kishan who said in parliament yesterday that drug addiction is in the film industry too.

ModiToyota Motor Corp won’t expand further in India due to the high tax regime.

Toyota, one of the world’s biggest carmakers, began operating in India in 1997.

As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, a drop in the daily Covid cases today with With 83,809 new infections reported in the last 24 hours.

Coronavirus vaccines being developed in China may be ready for use by the general public as early as November.