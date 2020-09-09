British MPs back Brexit bill despite anger over treaty breach

The United Kingdom Internal Market Bill has cleared its first Commons hurdle after MPs approved giving it a second reading by 340 votes to 263, majority 77. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy EdMiliband has blasted the Prime Minister's plans to amend the UK's divorce Billwith the European Union as a show of 'incompetence' and a 'failure ofgovernance'.international law, is in place by the end of the year in order toact as a safety net if no trade deal is agreed with Brussels.
The Prime Minister has had to face down his critics as he tries to quell agrowing rebellion over his plans to override the Brexit divorce deal. BorisJohnson opened the debate on the Internal Market Bill in the House of Commonson Monday, taking the place of Business Secretary Alok Sharma. Mr Johnson madethe case to MPs that it is crucial that the legislation, which the Governmenthas said would breach international law, is in place by the end of the year inorder to act as a safety net if no trade deal is agreed with Brussels.
