Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

British MPs back Brexit bill despite anger over treaty breach

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:43s - Published
British MPs back Brexit bill despite anger over treaty breach

British MPs back Brexit bill despite anger over treaty breach

Bill that would break int'l law has fuelled anger at home and outrage in Brussels and now faces more intense scrutiny.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

Internal Market Bill gets second reading [Video]

Internal Market Bill gets second reading

The United Kingdom Internal Market Bill has cleared its first Commons hurdle after MPs approved giving it a second reading by 340 votes to 263, majority 77. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:04Published
MPs approve giving Brexit Bill a second reading [Video]

MPs approve giving Brexit Bill a second reading

The United Kingdom Internal Market Bill has cleared its first Commons hurdleafter MPs approved giving it a second reading by 340 votes to 263, majority77.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:28Published

UK PM's Brexit bill clears first hurdle in Commons

 MPs back the Internal Market Bill by 77 votes despite criticism it risks breaching international law.
BBC News

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit briefing: 107 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 107 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Brexit vote: What just happened and what comes next?

 A contentious bill split the UK Parliament as Brexit deadlines loom. Here's what you need to know.
BBC News

Brexit: Boris Johnson says powers will ensure UK cannot be 'broken up'

 But Labour accuses PM of "trashing" the UK's international reputation as MPs debate post-Brexit bill.
BBC News

City of Brussels City of Brussels Capital of Belgium

MEPs urge Brussels to link EU cash handouts to rule of law record [Video]

MEPs urge Brussels to link EU cash handouts to rule of law record

Brussels committed itself to tackle rule of law backsliding when it took office last year. MEPs say now is the time to deliver.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:46Published
Ed Miliband: Prime Minister has himself to blame for Brexit Bill incompetence [Video]

Ed Miliband: Prime Minister has himself to blame for Brexit Bill incompetence

Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy EdMiliband has blasted the Prime Minister's plans to amend the UK's divorce Billwith the European Union as a show of 'incompetence' and a 'failure ofgovernance'.international law, is in place by the end of the year in order toact as a safety net if no trade deal is agreed with Brussels.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published
Boris Johnson: Brexit divorce Bill will act as an insurance policy for the UK [Video]

Boris Johnson: Brexit divorce Bill will act as an insurance policy for the UK

The Prime Minister has had to face down his critics as he tries to quell agrowing rebellion over his plans to override the Brexit divorce deal. BorisJohnson opened the debate on the Internal Market Bill in the House of Commonson Monday, taking the place of Business Secretary Alok Sharma. Mr Johnson madethe case to MPs that it is crucial that the legislation, which the Governmenthas said would breach international law, is in place by the end of the year inorder to act as a safety net if no trade deal is agreed with Brussels.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Brexit: Johnson says Bill needed to stop ‘blockade’ in Irish Sea

Brexit: Johnson says Bill needed to stop ‘blockade’ in Irish Sea British prime minister Boris Johnson has said his controversial legislation to override parts of the...
WorldNews - Published

Former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair, John Major call for boycott of Boris Johnson's controversial Brexit bill plan

Former prime ministers Tony Blair and John Major said on Sunday Britain must drop a "shocking" plan...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Irish PM criticises UK plans to change Brexit deal [Video]

Irish PM criticises UK plans to change Brexit deal

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Wednesday "trust had been eroded"with Britain in Brexit negotiations after the British government announced itwas putting forward legislation that it..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published
Johnson to 'press on' with new Brexit bill [Video]

Johnson to 'press on' with new Brexit bill

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he would "press on" with a proposed legislation that explicitly acknowledges the government could break international law by ignoring some..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published