Patel: It’s right we protect the integrity of the UK

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Patel: It’s right we protect the integrity of the UK

Patel: It’s right we protect the integrity of the UK

Priti Patel has said the government will ‘stand true’ to their commitment to the Good Friday Agreement.

The Home Secretary added that it’s right to ‘protect the integrity of the UK’.

Report by Browna.

