Katy Perry delighted with Taylor Swift's gift to newborn daughter

Katy Perry has professed that she is so pleased with the personalised blanket Taylor Swift sent her newborn daughter Daisy, that she hopes her child cherishes it forever.


Katy Perry Thanks Taylor Swift For Sweet Baby Gift

Taylor Swift sent Katy Perry‘s newborn baby a sweet gift and Katy thanked her in a post showing it...
Katy Perry gives fans a look at baby gift from Taylor Swift

Katy Perry has given fans a look at the gift Taylor Swift sent to her baby daughter Daisy Dove.
Taylor Swift Sends Katy Perry an Embroidered Blanket for Baby Girl Daisy Bloom

No bad blood here! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's newborn baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom, received an...
