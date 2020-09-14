Katy Perry delighted with Taylor Swift's gift to newborn daughter
Katy Perry delighted with Taylor Swift's gift to newborn daughter
Katy Perry has professed that she is so pleased with the personalised blanket Taylor Swift sent her newborn daughter Daisy, that she hopes her child cherishes it forever.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Katy Perry granted protection order against trespasser According to court documents the pop star filed a petition for protection against a man named William, after he trespassed on her property and threatened her family. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published on January 1, 1970
Related news from verified sources
Taylor Swift sent Katy Perry‘s newborn baby a sweet gift and Katy thanked her in a post showing it...
Just Jared Jr - Published
2 days ago
Katy Perry has given fans a look at the gift Taylor Swift sent to her baby daughter Daisy Dove.
Belfast Telegraph - Published
3 days ago Also reported by •
Just Jared
No bad blood here! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's newborn baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom, received an...
E! Online - Published
3 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources