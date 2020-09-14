Russia to provide €1.2 billion loan to 'closest ally' Belarus, Putin announces
The meeting in
Sochi between Russia's Putin and Belarus Lukashenko came a day after an estimated 150,000 people marched through Minsk demanding Lukashenko's resignation.
