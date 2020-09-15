Boris: People want to see ‘proper sentencing’

Britain stands at a “critical point” in the coronavirus pandemic, ProfessorChris Whitty will warn, as he lays the ground for tough new controls in anurgent attempt to halt the surge in infections. In a televised briefing onMonday, the chief medical officer for England will say the country faces a“very challenging winter”, with the current trend heading in “the wrongdirection”. Boris Johnson spent the weekend with senior ministers and advisersdiscussing what action to take as the rise in the number of new cases showedno sign of slowing. It is thought the Prime Minister could announce newmeasures in a press conference as early as Tuesday.
A Hurricane and three Spitfires carry out a flypast to mark the 80thanniversary of the Battle of Britain after a memorial service at WestminsterAbbey. This year’s service, which is the venue’s first since lockdown, sawattendance significantly reduced and social distancing measures in place for79 invited guests. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among the guests at theservice, as well Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Marshal of the Royal AirForce Lord Stirrup, representing the Prince of Wales.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news that the government will hold a Cobra meeting in Westminster on Tuesday which will involve the leaders of the UK's devolved governments. Ms Sturgeon added: "In that call, I will impress upon the Prime Minister my view that we need decisive, urgent and as far as possible given our individual responsibilities, co-ordinated action across the UK". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour's Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has said a second coronavirus could have been avoided if the government "spent the summer fixing the testing regime, tracing contacts and giving support to people to isolate". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Labour’s Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has called on the government to act urgently to stop businesses “going to the wall” in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn