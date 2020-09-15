Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris: People want to see ‘proper sentencing’

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:59s - Published
Boris: People want to see ‘proper sentencing’

Boris: People want to see ‘proper sentencing’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson opens today's cabinet meeting with a statement on the need for longer sentencing for serious offenders.

The PM listed a number of efforts the government are undertaking to protect the public.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Coronavirus outbreak has reached critical point, says Whitty [Video]

Coronavirus outbreak has reached critical point, says Whitty

Britain stands at a “critical point” in the coronavirus pandemic, ProfessorChris Whitty will warn, as he lays the ground for tough new controls in anurgent attempt to halt the surge in infections. In a televised briefing onMonday, the chief medical officer for England will say the country faces a“very challenging winter”, with the current trend heading in “the wrongdirection”. Boris Johnson spent the weekend with senior ministers and advisersdiscussing what action to take as the rise in the number of new cases showedno sign of slowing. It is thought the Prime Minister could announce newmeasures in a press conference as early as Tuesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

UK at critical COVID-19 moment as trend goes in wrong direction

 LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pondering additional COVID-19 restrictions as Britain...
WorldNews

Voting and Black Lives Matter take center stage at 2020 Emmys

 Capping off the evening was an "un-thank you" speech from "Succession" creator Jesse Armstrong, who singled out President Trump and British Prime Minister Boris..
CBS News

Boris Johnson's Brexit bill straight out of Trump playbook, David Lammy says

 Boris Johnson’s law-breaking Brexit bill is straight out of the Donald Trump playbook, and leaves justice secretary Robert Buckland looking “a very small..
WorldNews
Battle of Britain: Flypast at Westminster Abbey [Video]

Battle of Britain: Flypast at Westminster Abbey

A Hurricane and three Spitfires carry out a flypast to mark the 80thanniversary of the Battle of Britain after a memorial service at WestminsterAbbey. This year’s service, which is the venue’s first since lockdown, sawattendance significantly reduced and social distancing measures in place for79 invited guests. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was among the guests at theservice, as well Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Marshal of the Royal AirForce Lord Stirrup, representing the Prince of Wales.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Sturgeon welcomes news of upcoming Cobra meeting [Video]

Sturgeon welcomes news of upcoming Cobra meeting

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news that the government will hold a Cobra meeting in Westminster on Tuesday which will involve the leaders of the UK's devolved governments. Ms Sturgeon added: "In that call, I will impress upon the Prime Minister my view that we need decisive, urgent and as far as possible given our individual responsibilities, co-ordinated action across the UK". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:00Published

Facebook will let people claim ownership of images and issue takedown requests

 Facebook

Facebook is going to let people take more control over the images they own and where they end up. In an update to its rights management..
The Verge
Labour blames testing failure for second coronavirus wave [Video]

Labour blames testing failure for second coronavirus wave

Labour's Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has said a second coronavirus could have been avoided if the government "spent the summer fixing the testing regime, tracing contacts and giving support to people to isolate". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published
Labour calls for government action to ‘rebuild businesses’ [Video]

Labour calls for government action to ‘rebuild businesses’

Labour’s Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds has called on the government to act urgently to stop businesses “going to the wall” in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:24Published
Selena Gomez goes public with private message to Facebook calling out 'hate, racism and bigotry' [Video]

Selena Gomez goes public with private message to Facebook calling out 'hate, racism and bigotry'

Selena Gomez went public on Friday night with a private message she sent to Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg about "hate, misinformation, racism, and bigotry" on Facebook and Instagram.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Tweets about this

gazcon

Gary Conway "Keep your nerve" Somebody who had any intention to deliver proper Brexit would not have made passing the Withdraw… https://t.co/aBe9ueHyQi 5 days ago