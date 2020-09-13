Global  
 

Attack on ex-Navy officer: From now on, I'm with BJP-RSS, says Madan Sharma

Madan Sharma, retired Navy officer who alleged that he was beaten up by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai, on September 15 announced that he is with BJP-RSS from today onwards.

He said, "From now on, I am with BJP-RSS.

When I was beaten up, they had levelled allegations that I'm with BJP-RSS.

So, now I announce that I am with BJP-RSS today onward." On September 9, group of men including Shiv Sena workers allegedly attacked him over sharing cartoon on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.


