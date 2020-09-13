Attack on ex-Navy officer: From now on, I'm with BJP-RSS, says Madan Sharma

While addressing at the inauguration event of various development projects in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on September 26, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan gave Rs 25,000 under Kanyadaan Yojana, they (Congress) said we will give Rs 51,000. Many marriages happened, a year went by but the money never reached. Those who betray trust of mothers-daughters, they are not unfaithful but traitors," Scindia added.
Sena leader leader Sanjay Raut said if Bihar doesn't have enough issues, Mumbai can parcel some. The Sena leader's jibe comes a day after the Election Commission announced the schedule of Bihar polls. Bihar is slated to go to polls in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7. "Bihar polls should be fought on issues of development, law and order and good governance. But if these issues have exhausted, issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel," Raut said. Earlier, the Rajya Sabha MP had alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was being used as a poll issue in Bihar. On Friday, the MP also hinted that Shiv Sena may contest in Bihar Assembly polls. State police departments of Bihar and Maharashtra locked horns over probe into the actor's death. Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had accused Maharashtra Police of not co-operating. Raut has recently criticised questioning of several Bollywood celebrities by NCB in a drug case related to Sushant Singh's death.
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for interrogation on September 26. She was summoned by the agency to join the investigation in a drug case, related to Sushant Singh Rajput death. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor are being quizzed by NCB in drug case.
Maharashtra government filed a petition in Supreme Court, seeking vacation of its stay order on Maratha reservation.The Cabinet Minister of Maharashtra and Congress leader, Ashok Chavan met with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai to discuss the issue of Maratha reservation. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister has said, "A petition has to be filed in the Supreme Court challenging the interim order passed by the top court on Maratha reservation." Chavan added that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has discussed the matter with senior leaders of the government.