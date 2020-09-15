Hispanic Heritage Month Begins Tuesday
Today is the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.
The annual event runs until Oct.
15.
Shawaan Robinson RT @BriggsChaneyMS: Hispanic Heritage Month begins today ~celebrate the culture, contributions, history, heritage, and accomplishments of H… 2 minutes ago
Shawaan T Robinson, Acting Principal Hispanic Heritage Month begins today ~celebrate the culture, contributions, history, heritage, and accomplishments… https://t.co/FaOjCQO5b2 2 minutes ago
Alejandra Munoz RT @UTSA: Hispanic Heritage Month begins tomorrow. Let’s celebrate! 🎊 https://t.co/eMnG91TjWb #UTSA #HispanicHeritageMonth #HSI https://t.c… 5 minutes ago
Matthew Morris RT @Tolerance_org: National #HispanicHeritageMonth begins on September 15. As you prepare to celebrate the month with your students, we hop… 23 minutes ago
McCauley Adams RT @brownforman: #HispanicHeritageMonth begins tomorrow. COPA, our LatinX/Hispanic Employee Resource Group, is recognizing Hispanic/LatinX… 25 minutes ago
MSU Moorhead Library Good morning, Dragons! It's May 92nd.
Today begins National Hispanic Heritage Month, recognizing "the contribution… https://t.co/nYKH7t33w1 26 minutes ago
Sean Erick Morris Today begins National Hispanic Heritage Month in the US from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. 29 minutes ago
Lesley Cohen RT @Valley_Vikings: @Valley_Vikings Tomorrow Begins the Celebration of Hispanic (Latinx) Heritage Month ~ @valley_stuco will be Sharing Vir… 42 minutes ago
Selena Gomez to be honored at Hispanic Heritage AwardsThe singer will receive the Arts Award at the 33rd annual event during Hispanic Heritage Month.