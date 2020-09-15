Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dwayne Johnson back at work following COVID-19 recovery

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Dwayne Johnson back at work following COVID-19 recovery

Dwayne Johnson back at work following COVID-19 recovery

Dwayne Johnson has returned to work on Red Notice after battling COVID-19 over the summer.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Dwayne Johnson Dwayne Johnson American actor and professional wrestler

China military PR film mocked over 'Hollywood clips'

 Social media users say the air force's promotional video used scenes from Transformers and The Rock.
BBC News
Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Dwayne Johnson [Video]

Ryan Reynolds pokes fun at Dwayne Johnson

Ryan Reynolds has poked fun at Dwayne Johnson, following the actions mans security gate drama on Friday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Trending: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston send fans wild by reuniting of Fast Times at Ridgemont High live table read, Cardi B in [Video]

Trending: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston send fans wild by reuniting of Fast Times at Ridgemont High live table read, Cardi B in

In case you missed it, here's whats trending right now: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston send fans wild by reuniting of Fast Times at Ridgemont High live table read, Cardi B insists she hasn't shed a tear over Offset divorce, and Dwayne Johnson rips off security gate with his bare hands after power outage.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published

The Rock Goes Full 'Black Adam' On Gate During Power Outage, ROCK SMASH!

 Whaddaya do when the power is out, you have to get to work and your electric-powered gate won't open?? If you're Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, you channel your..
TMZ.com

Red Notice (film) Red Notice (film) Upcoming action comedy thriller film


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

What are the new Covid-19 measures for pubs? [Video]

What are the new Covid-19 measures for pubs?

Boris Johnson has announced a raft of new measures in a bid to get Covid-19transmission under control without resorting to a national lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Better healthcare in rural America: Technology can connect to doctors anywhere [Video]

Better healthcare in rural America: Technology can connect to doctors anywhere

Right now, there are 14 million people in this country without access to the internet.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 03:25Published
Examining New COVID Tests And How They Work [Video]

Examining New COVID Tests And How They Work

Everything from throat swabs and saliva tests to breathalyzers are potential options for new COVID tests. The federal government has ordered 150-million rapid anti-gen tests to help identify cases in..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:57Published