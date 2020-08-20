Global  
 

'Certified young person' Paul Rudd asks 'fellow millennials' to mask up

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:11s - Published
'Certified young person' Paul Rudd asks 'fellow millennials' to mask up

'Certified young person' Paul Rudd asks 'fellow millennials' to mask up

Actor Paul Rudd has poked fun at himself in a public service film in which heasks “fellow millennials” to wear a mask in the fight against Covid-19.

Thevideo was tweeted by Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo


