'Win-win for Villa and Grealish'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:45s
Jack Grealish signs a new five-year deal with Aston Villa, Kevin Campbell and Danny Mills react on The Football Show.


Grealish signs new five-year deal with Aston Villa

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has signed a new five-year deal with the club.
Jack Grealish: New Aston Villa deal for England midfielder

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has signed a new five-year deal with the club.
Aston Villa fans smiling as Jack Grealish makes England debut

Aston Villa news: Villa skipper Jack Grealish made his Three Lions debut tonight coming on for the...
Grealish receives first England call-up [Video]

Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett explains why Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been called up to the England senior squad for the first time.

Agbonlahor: Grealish deserved a call-up [Video]

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor says he is shocked and baffled by Jack Grealish's exclusion from England's squad for next month's Nations League matches against Iceland and..

Football rumours from the media [Video]

All the potential comings and goings making headlines including AlexisSanchez's paycut to join Inter Milan, and Manchester United’s potential swoopfor Jadon Sancho.

