'Win-win for Villa and Grealish'
Jack Grealish signs a new five-year deal with Aston Villa, Kevin Campbell and Danny Mills react on The Football Show.
Grealish receives first England call-upSky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett explains why Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been called up to the England senior squad for the first time.
Agbonlahor: Grealish deserved a call-upFormer Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor says he is shocked and baffled by Jack Grealish's exclusion from England's squad for next month's Nations League matches against Iceland and..
