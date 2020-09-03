Global  
 

John Boyega steps down as Jo Malone ambassador after he was replaced in advert in China

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:51s - Published
London-born actor John Boyega has slammed Jo Malone's decision to cut him out of an advert in China.


John Boyega resigns from Jo Malone ambassador role over Chinese ad

The actor says he can't "condone" the firm's re-shoot of his own aftershave ad for China.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •ContactMusicJust JaredTelegraph.co.uk


Spot the difference: John Boyega gets ad change apology

Jo Malone London reshot a John Boyega advert he made for them with a Chinese actor for the Chinese...
BBC News - Published


Opoyis

Opoyi British actor John Boyega said he had stepped down as brand ambassador for fragrance company Jo Malone, after he wa… https://t.co/39sYqZ4yKM 5 minutes ago

alexkayceealex

alexander RT @Variety: John Boyega Steps Down as Jo Malone Brand Ambassador https://t.co/kFL8mGjhJ9 8 minutes ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life John Boyega steps down as Jo Malone ambassador after getting cut from commercial in China https://t.co/fOxnDkUHZL 18 minutes ago

Punnilingus1

Anita Hotdog ساره RT @Gindy: John Boyega steps down from Jo Malone role after he's cut from Chinese version of aftershave advert | London Evening Standard ⁦@… 19 minutes ago

HDProductionz

hdproductions.biz @E_Nestor_NoJoke After China ad fiasco John Boyega steps down https://t.co/wz9rBoKerj 20 minutes ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz John Boyega steps down as Jo Malone ambassador after he was replaced in advert in China #JohnBoyega #JoMalone… https://t.co/8tpTwvm3Hp 21 minutes ago

HDProductionz

hdproductions.biz @xiv1nc Update https://t.co/wz9rBoKerj 21 minutes ago

HDProductionz

hdproductions.biz @jadegirly2k @GraceBoyega @atomicwick @JohnBoyega Update https://t.co/wz9rBoKerj 23 minutes ago


Jo Malone London Issues Apology to John Boyega After Dropping Ad in China | THR News [Video]

The 'Star Wars' actor was replaced with Chinese star Liu Haoran despite having directed and conceived of the original video, which featured Boyega's real-life family and friends.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:47Published
John Boyega has received an apology from Jo Malone [Video]

John Boyega has received an apology from Jo Malone after they cut him out of an advert in China.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:10Published
Trending: Robin Thicke to be a dad again, John Boyega feels like his character was "pushed to the side" in Star Wars movie, and [Video]

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published