London-born actor John Boyega has slammed Jo Malone's decision to cut him out of an advert in China.

John Boyega steps down as Jo Malone ambassador after he was replaced in advert in China

Jo Malone London reshot a John Boyega advert he made for them with a Chinese actor for the Chinese...

The actor says he can't "condone" the firm's re-shoot of his own aftershave ad for China.