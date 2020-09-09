Starmer: The PM has 'failed on every count' with Covid

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has gone into coronavirus self-isolation aftera member of his household developed symptoms. He will continue working fromhome, but will not take part in Commons proceedings on Monday.The situationemerged shortly after he took part in a show on LBC, and the Labour leader’soffice has alerted the broadcaster. Sir Keir shared a studio with host NickFerrari during the phone-in show.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer describes the government's proposal to undermine elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act as "wrong".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said people were being left feeling anxiousbecause they or their loved ones have Covid symptoms but are unable to get atest. During PMQs he told the Commons: “Hundreds of families have tried to geta test in the last week and they can’t get one."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson opens today's cabinet meeting with a statement on the need for longer sentencing for serious offenders. The PM listed a number of efforts the government are undertaking to protect the public.
Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the Northern Ireland Protocol. The former Labour leader added; "this is not an argument about Remain vs Leave, it is an argument about Right vs Wrong."
The Prime Minister has had to face down his critics as he tries to quell agrowing rebellion over his plans to override the Brexit divorce deal. BorisJohnson opened the debate on the Internal Market Bill in the House of Commonson Monday, taking the place of Business Secretary Alok Sharma. Mr Johnson madethe case to MPs that it is crucial that the legislation, which the Governmenthas said would breach international law, is in place by the end of the year inorder to act as a safety net if no trade deal is agreed with Brussels.
The Delhi government allowed gyms and yoga centres in the national capital to reopen after being closed for over five months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In an order issued, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that gymnasiums and yoga institutes will be permitted to reopen in the city, except in the containment zones, with immediate effect. Gym owners around the city were seen taking necessary precautionary measures. “It’s a survival time for us. Many clients are still afraid to come to the gym,” said Gaurav, owner of Delhi’s VamosFit. He added, “We have taken all necessary precautionary measures.” Fitness enthusiasts were seen hitting gyms after a long gap of 5 months. “It feels very good to come back to the gym and I appreciate the government for reopening them,” said Harmeet Singh, a regular at VamosFit. Watch the full video for more.
Actor Paul Rudd has poked fun at himself in a public service film in which heasks “fellow millennials” to wear a mask in the fight against Covid-19. Thevideo was tweeted by Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo
TUC warns of the effects of mass unemployment as a result of the end of the government's furlough scheme. Frances O'Grady said 'the pandemic isn't scheduled to end in October so neither should state support for jobs.'
President Donald Trump questioned climate change science during a wildfires briefing in California.
The US president told an official he does not “think science knows, actually,” and claimed that “it will start getting cooler.”
He renewed his unfounded claim that management of forest floors and dead timber is mostly to blame.
Just hours after meeting with the president, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that “it's not a belief system, it's about acknowledging science.”
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden also criticised Trump, calling him a "climate arsonist".
Employment secretary Mims Davies has said 'we're going to have a bumpy few months ahead' as unemployment figures have been released. Around 695,000 UK workers have been removed from the payrolls of British companies since March when the coronavirus lockdown began, according to official figures.
Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony Committee Chief Raghav Chadha said, "We had summoned Facebook India VP and MD Ajit Mohan over its role in Delhi riots. In reply, Facebook has asked to withdraw summon as 'regulation of intermediaries like Facebook falls within exclusive authority of GOI'. Raghav read the Facebook' reply, which said, "Parliament's Standing Committee on Information Technology is examining issues raised in your notice as a part of its inquiry into "safeguarding citizen's rights". The regulation of intermediaries like Facebook falls within exclusive authority of the Union of India. Given that the matters are under consideration by Parliament, we object to the Notice and request you recall it." Raghav further said, "Facebook's letter is in disregard of committee's privilege. Facebook's refusal to appear before the committee is an attempt to conceal crucial facts in relation to its role in Delhi riots. Fresh summons will be issued to it in line with principles of natural justice."