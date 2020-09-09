Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Starmer: The PM has 'failed on every count' with Covid

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Starmer: The PM has 'failed on every count' with Covid

Starmer: The PM has 'failed on every count' with Covid

Sir Keir Starmer slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying he's 'failed on every count' when preparing and protecting the nation from Covid.

The Labour leader added that the PM should have used the summer to address the track and trace issues, saying; 'we don't need world beating, we need effective'.

His comments come as part of his address the TUC members.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Sir Keir Starmer in precautionary coronavirus self-isolation [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer in precautionary coronavirus self-isolation

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has gone into coronavirus self-isolation aftera member of his household developed symptoms. He will continue working fromhome, but will not take part in Commons proceedings on Monday.The situationemerged shortly after he took part in a show on LBC, and the Labour leader’soffice has alerted the broadcaster. Sir Keir shared a studio with host NickFerrari during the phone-in show.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
Starmer: Government’s reneging on EU deal ‘wrong’ [Video]

Starmer: Government’s reneging on EU deal ‘wrong’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer describes the government’s proposal to undermine elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act as “wrong”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Boris Johnson: Government taking the tough calls to take country through pandemic [Video]

Boris Johnson: Government taking the tough calls to take country through pandemic

Sir Keir Starmer pushes Boris Johnson to admit there is a problem with thetest, trace and isolate system and the PM counters saying the Tories are'taking the tough calls'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:27Published
Starmer and Johnson argue over Covid-19 testing [Video]

Starmer and Johnson argue over Covid-19 testing

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said people were being left feeling anxiousbecause they or their loved ones have Covid symptoms but are unable to get atest. During PMQs he told the Commons: “Hundreds of families have tried to geta test in the last week and they can’t get one."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:41Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris: People want to see ‘proper sentencing’ [Video]

Boris: People want to see ‘proper sentencing’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson opens today's cabinet meeting with a statement on the need for longer sentencing for serious offenders. The PM listed a number of efforts the government are undertaking to protect the public. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:59Published
Ed Miliband slams Johnson over Northern Ireland Protocol [Video]

Ed Miliband slams Johnson over Northern Ireland Protocol

Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the Northern Ireland Protocol. The former Labour leader added; “this is not an argument about Remain vs Leave, it is an argument about Right vs Wrong." Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:14Published

Brexit: Boris Johnson says powers will ensure UK cannot be 'broken up'

 But Labour accuses PM of "trashing" the UK's international reputation as MPs debate post-Brexit bill.
BBC News
Boris Johnson: Brexit divorce Bill will act as an insurance policy for the UK [Video]

Boris Johnson: Brexit divorce Bill will act as an insurance policy for the UK

The Prime Minister has had to face down his critics as he tries to quell agrowing rebellion over his plans to override the Brexit divorce deal. BorisJohnson opened the debate on the Internal Market Bill in the House of Commonson Monday, taking the place of Business Secretary Alok Sharma. Mr Johnson madethe case to MPs that it is crucial that the legislation, which the Governmenthas said would breach international law, is in place by the end of the year inorder to act as a safety net if no trade deal is agreed with Brussels.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Watch: Fitness enthusiasts explain what it’s like to work out as Delhi gyms reopen [Video]

Watch: Fitness enthusiasts explain what it’s like to work out as Delhi gyms reopen

The Delhi government allowed gyms and yoga centres in the national capital to reopen after being closed for over five months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In an order issued, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said that gymnasiums and yoga institutes will be permitted to reopen in the city, except in the containment zones, with immediate effect. Gym owners around the city were seen taking necessary precautionary measures. “It’s a survival time for us. Many clients are still afraid to come to the gym,” said Gaurav, owner of Delhi’s VamosFit. He added, “We have taken all necessary precautionary measures.” Fitness enthusiasts were seen hitting gyms after a long gap of 5 months. “It feels very good to come back to the gym and I appreciate the government for reopening them,” said Harmeet Singh, a regular at VamosFit. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:36Published
'Certified young person' Paul Rudd asks 'fellow millennials' to mask up [Video]

'Certified young person' Paul Rudd asks 'fellow millennials' to mask up

Actor Paul Rudd has poked fun at himself in a public service film in which heasks “fellow millennials” to wear a mask in the fight against Covid-19. Thevideo was tweeted by Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:11Published

India's Covid-19 recovery rate rises to 78.28%

 India's Covid-19 recovery rate has risen to 78.28 per cent as a total of 38,59,399 people have recuperated, exceeding the active cases of coronavirus by..
IndiaTimes

Trades Union Congress Trades Union Congress federation of trade unions in England and Wales

TUC warns government over ending furlough scheme [Video]

TUC warns government over ending furlough scheme

TUC warns of the effects of mass unemployment as a result of the end of the government’s furlough scheme. Frances O’Grady said ‘the pandemic isn’t scheduled to end in October so neither should state support for jobs.’ Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:46Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Delhi assembly panel to issue 'final notice' to Facebook after representative skips proceedings

 A Delhi assembly panel decided on Tuesday to issue a "final notice" to Facebook after no representative appeared before the committee that is hearing allegations..
IndiaTimes
Trump Questions Climate Science Behind West Coast Wildfires [Video]

Trump Questions Climate Science Behind West Coast Wildfires

President Donald Trump questioned climate change science during a wildfires briefing in California. The US president told an official he does not “think science knows, actually,” and claimed that “it will start getting cooler.”   He renewed his unfounded claim that management of forest floors and dead timber is mostly to blame.   Just hours after meeting with the president, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that “it's not a belief system, it's about acknowledging science.” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden also criticised Trump, calling him a “climate arsonist”. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:49Published
Davies: We’re going to have a bumpy few months ahead [Video]

Davies: We’re going to have a bumpy few months ahead

Employment secretary Mims Davies has said ‘we’re going to have a bumpy few months ahead’ as unemployment figures have been released. Around 695,000 UK workers have been removed from the payrolls of British companies since March when the coronavirus lockdown began, according to official figures. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:50Published
Delhi riots: Facebook's refusal to appear before Delhi committee is attempt to conceal facts, says Raghav Chadha [Video]

Delhi riots: Facebook's refusal to appear before Delhi committee is attempt to conceal facts, says Raghav Chadha

Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony Committee Chief Raghav Chadha said, "We had summoned Facebook India VP and MD Ajit Mohan over its role in Delhi riots. In reply, Facebook has asked to withdraw summon as 'regulation of intermediaries like Facebook falls within exclusive authority of GOI'. Raghav read the Facebook' reply, which said, "Parliament's Standing Committee on Information Technology is examining issues raised in your notice as a part of its inquiry into "safeguarding citizen's rights". The regulation of intermediaries like Facebook falls within exclusive authority of the Union of India. Given that the matters are under consideration by Parliament, we object to the Notice and request you recall it." Raghav further said, "Facebook's letter is in disregard of committee's privilege. Facebook's refusal to appear before the committee is an attempt to conceal crucial facts in relation to its role in Delhi riots. Fresh summons will be issued to it in line with principles of natural justice."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:53Published

Tweets about this

marahall_robert

Robert Marahall @Keir_Starmer @SadiqKhan It’s not about him being the first Muslim mayor it’s about him doing a good or bad job and… https://t.co/Pt5u26DlCS 2 days ago