Nepal landslide kills at least 11 people, dozens feared dead

At least 11 people have died, and over 20 others missing when a rain-triggered landslide struck central Nepal on Sunday (September 13).



Tweets about this News of Nepal Landslide triggered by rain kills at least 11 in Nepal - Yahoo News : https://t.co/9WVWFzOdjL 5 hours ago Occupy оккупироват Landslide triggered by rain kills at least 11 in Nepal | AFP https://t.co/6jpIfYts4c https://t.co/cBz8nOGthl 15 hours ago GlobalParadigmShift Landslide triggered by rain kills at least 11 in Nepal | AFP https://t.co/c9ShlWYZ0s https://t.co/cVxQCt7PuC 15 hours ago DD India Nepal landslide kills at least 12 people, 21 missing https://t.co/Ztz8yLA1pd 1 day ago ThisWeekInNepal (TWIN) RT @CCTV_Plus: At least 11 people were killed by #landslide caused by heavy rain in the Sindhupalchok District of #Nepal and 20 others are… 1 day ago CCTV+ At least 11 people were killed by #landslide caused by heavy rain in the Sindhupalchok District of #Nepal and 20 ot… https://t.co/fe4gVYavE6 1 day ago @Flojagg 🇱🇧 RT @CGTNOfficial: At least 11 people were killed by landslide in Nepal on Sunday and 20 others are still missing, according to the authorit… 2 days ago CGTN At least 11 people were killed by landslide in Nepal on Sunday and 20 others are still missing, according to the au… https://t.co/0NquTTp8nn 2 days ago