Nepal landslide kills at least 11 people, dozens feared dead

At least 11 people have died, and over 20 others missing when a rain-triggered landslide struck central Nepal on Sunday (September 13).


NepNews

News of Nepal Landslide triggered by rain kills at least 11 in Nepal - Yahoo News : https://t.co/9WVWFzOdjL 5 hours ago

OccupyOcupy

Occupy оккупироват Landslide triggered by rain kills at least 11 in Nepal | AFP https://t.co/6jpIfYts4c https://t.co/cBz8nOGthl 15 hours ago

OccupyNA

GlobalParadigmShift Landslide triggered by rain kills at least 11 in Nepal | AFP https://t.co/c9ShlWYZ0s https://t.co/cVxQCt7PuC 15 hours ago

DDIndialive

DD India Nepal landslide kills at least 12 people, 21 missing https://t.co/Ztz8yLA1pd 1 day ago

thisweekinnepal

ThisWeekInNepal (TWIN) RT @CCTV_Plus: At least 11 people were killed by #landslide caused by heavy rain in the Sindhupalchok District of #Nepal and 20 others are… 1 day ago

CCTV_Plus

CCTV+ At least 11 people were killed by #landslide caused by heavy rain in the Sindhupalchok District of #Nepal and 20 ot… https://t.co/fe4gVYavE6 1 day ago

Flojagg

@Flojagg 🇱🇧 RT @CGTNOfficial: At least 11 people were killed by landslide in Nepal on Sunday and 20 others are still missing, according to the authorit… 2 days ago

CGTNOfficial

CGTN At least 11 people were killed by landslide in Nepal on Sunday and 20 others are still missing, according to the au… https://t.co/0NquTTp8nn 2 days ago


3 dead, dozens missing in massive Nepal landslide [Video]

3 dead, dozens missing in massive Nepal landslide

At least three people lost their lives and two dozen others went missing due to massive landslide in Nepal's Sindhupalchowk on Sep 12. Landslide swept around 18 houses in the district following heavy..

One Indian national among 8 dead in Nepal landslide [Video]

One Indian national among 8 dead in Nepal landslide

At least eight people died in a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district on August 03. Among the eight dead, one was Indian national. Over 170 people have lost their..

