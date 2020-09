New task force to curb violence in the West End to be discussed by city council

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:36s - Published 2 minutes ago

A motion to create a new multi-agency task force focused on curbing violence in the West End will be discussed today at the law and public safety meeting of Cincinnati city council.o

AIMED AT INCREASING SAFETYAROUND LIVINGSTON AVENUE.COUNCILMEMBERS SAY THEY WANTTO PUT A TEAM TOGETHERDEDICATED TO SAFETY AFTERSEVERAL PEOPLE LOST THEIRLIVES TO GUNVIOLENCE.WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTERJASMINE MINOR IS LIVE AT CITYHALL TO EXPLAIN THE DETAILS.JULIE, IN THE LAST MONTH THEREHAVE BEEN TWO HOMICIDES NEARLIVINGSTON AVENUE.

AND THIS ISA BIG PART OF WHY COUNCILMEMBERS SAY THEY WANT A MULTI-AGENCYTASK FORCE FOCUSED ON THE WESTEND.THE MOTION TODAY IS BEINGBROUGHT FORTH BY COUNCILMEMBERS DAVID MANN AND BETSYSUNDERMANN.

THIS COMES AFTER53-YEAR OLD FELISA VANESSATREMBLE WAS FOUND SHOT ON LINNSTREET AND LATER DIED AT THEHOSPITAL ON SEPTEMBER 9TH ANDMYRON GREEN, A WEST END BOYSFOOTBALL COACH, WAS ALSO SHOTAND KILLED IN MID AUGUST.

NOARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE INEITHER CASE SO FAR.

SOCOUNCILMEMBERS SAY IT'S TIMETO ESTABLISH A QUOTE "MULTIAGENCY TASK FORCE WHICHINCLUDES POLICE, BUILDINGINSPECTION, PUBLIC SERVICESAND ENGINEERING, AND OUTSIDEAGENCIES LIKE PORT AUTHORITYFOR A COMPREHENSIVE ANDSUSTAINABLE APPROACH."THE MOTION WILL BE CONSIDEREDIN THE LAW AND PUBLIC SAFETYCOMMITTEE MEETING THIS MORNINGAT 9.

LIVE AT CITY HALL,JASMINE MINOR, WCPO 9 NEWS.