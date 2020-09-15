What Is J.K. Rowling’s New Book About?
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:33s - Published
What Is J.K. Rowling’s New Book About?
J.K.
Rowling has written a new book under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith.
The book is called "Troubled Blood." What's the book about?
According to a review in "the Telegraph" "Troubled Blood" is the fifth installment in her Cormoran Strike series.
It is about a cold case from 1974 that involves “a transvestite serial killer.” According to HuffPo critics of Rowling's anti-trans tweets are raging against the book, calling it hateful.