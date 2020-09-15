What Is J.K. Rowling’s New Book About?

J.K.

Rowling has written a new book under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

The book is called "Troubled Blood." What's the book about?

According to a review in "the Telegraph" "Troubled Blood" is the fifth installment in her Cormoran Strike series.

It is about a cold case from 1974 that involves “a transvestite serial killer.” According to HuffPo critics of Rowling's anti-trans tweets are raging against the book, calling it hateful.