ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:43s - Published 6 minutes ago ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather with Meteorologist Megan Parry 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THIS IS VERY, VERY THRILLING.IT'S ALMOST AS IF WE ARE ATPETCO PARK.WE'RE STARTING WITH A LITTLE FOGAND HAZY SKIES.THEY'RE KIND OF FILTERING IN,MIXING IN TOGETHER.IF YOU LOOK TOWARD LA HOYA, YOUCAN SEE THE HAZINESS.IF YOU'RE IN OCEANSIDE,VISIBILITY IS TENTHS OF AMILE.KEARNY MESA, DOWNTOWN, IMPERIALBEACH, WE'RE LOOKING AT 2 TO 4MILES.IN THE 50s FOR POWAY, ESCONDIDO,OCEAN SIDE AT THE AIRPORT.53 DEGREES IN RAMONA OTHERWISEWE'RE TRENDING IN THE 60s, 70sAND 80s.HIGH PRESSURE SITTING OVER THEWEST IS GOING TO KEEP THINGSWARM AND SMOKEY.HURRICANE SANDY, WE'RECONTINUING TO TRACK THAT AS ITMADE LANDFALL.ITSED' KIND OF SITTING THEREDUMPING TONS OF RAIN.SOME AREAS MAY GET UP TO TWOFEET OF RAIN.HERE LOCALLY, WE'RE TRACKINGTHAT MODERATE TO UNHEALTHY AIRQUALITY TODAY AND TOMORROW ATLEAST.I'M KEEPING MY EYES ON THAT.THE AIR POLLUTION CONTROL BOARDIS DOING THESE FORECASTS.WE'RE CONTINUING TO WATCH THOSECONTROL DISTRICTS, I SHOULD SAY.TEMPERATURES ARE 5 TO 10 DEGREESABOVE NORMAL.ALONG THE COAST, WE'LL SEE A FEW70s IN SPOTS LIKE LA HOYA ANDMISSION BEACH.THE MID 70s RETURN SUNDAY ANDMONDAY.INLAND NEIGHBORHOODS, MOSTLY INTHE MID 90s AND 10 DEGREESCOOLER BY SUNDAY WITH MID 80s TOKICK OFF NEXT WEEK.MOUNTAIN AREAS WILL BE FLIRTINGWITH THE 90s.UNLESS YOU'RE IN WARNER SPRINGS,YOU'LL BE IN THE 90s SUNDAY ANDMONDAY.THE DESERT AR





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources ABC 10News Weather With Meteorologist Angelica Campos



ABC 10News Weather With Meteorologist Angelica Campos Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 03:26 Published 11 hours ago Brady, Bucs opener



ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 03:29 Published 12 hours ago Tracking the Tropics | September 14 Evening Update



ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:59 Published 13 hours ago