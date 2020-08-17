Bharatiya Kisan Union stages protest in Ludhiana, Ambala to oppose three farm sector ordinances

While addressing at the joint press briefing on Rafale induction ceremony in Haryana's Ambala on September 10, Minister of the Armed Forces of France Florence Parly said, "I am delighted to be in India today for this important event. It marks a step forward in the strategic partnership of our countries which dates back to 1998." "Recently, our two countries showed solidarity in the management of the health crisis. At peak of COVID-19 in France, India supported us by sending essential medicines. On our side, we recently sent to India medical equipment for patients in intensive care," she added.
While addressing at the joint press briefing on Rafale induction ceremony in Haryana's Ambala on September 10, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "I had a fruitful discussion with Madam minister (Florence Parly) today. We have decided to continue work on identified defence industrial area and military to military cooperation." "I have invited the French defence manufacturers to invest in defence corridors in India," Defence Minister added.
The Haryana police have registered cases against Bhartiya Kissan Union (BKU) leaders and farmers for blocking the national highway, damaging public property, attempt to murder, pelting stones at the police and rioting in a rally. On September 11, Kurukshetra farmers took out a protest rally over introduction of three ordinances, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020, which they claim are 'anti-farmers' in agriculture sector. Bharatiya Kisan Union state chief Gurnam Singh said, "Government is trying to suppress the movement. The ordinances will create a system under which mandis will collapse and MSP (Minimum Support Price) scheme will be repealed," said BKU's state chief, Gurnam Singh.
The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Kadian held meeting in Punjab's Ludhiana on September 09 over recently promulgated agriculture-related ordinances by the Central Government. They were protesting against new agriculture ordinance. While speaking to ANI, the president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Kadian), Harmeet Singh said, "We will block main roads of Punjab on September 15 from 12:00 pm to 02:00 pm. We appeal people to support us and force government to take back ordinances."
As the Indian government is busy battling coronavirus outbreak, a number of citizens and organizations are also not behind in extending their support to the needy people who are worst affected by this pandemic. Be it through distributing essential items or providing ambulance services they have been contributing their bit without making any discrimination on the basis of caste and community. Let's take a look at a similar example in Ludhiana city of Punjab.
Ludhiana based IRS officer Rohit Kumar who enjoy spending time with nature, has come up with a unique plan to save the environment and increase the green cover through his micro-forest initiative. He has planted 75 trees so far and the National Green Tribunal and the Municipal Corporation have asked him to plant 300 more trees. He aspires to plant 1000 woods in a year. Ancient Indian plants like Banyan, Peepal, Amla, Neem and Triveni have been planted in the forest. million students are expected to sit for the exams.
Mobile testing vans, under state government are conducting COVID-19 tests on Ludhiana roads. Currently, 4 corona ambulances are running across the city to ensure easy accessibility for testing. These COVID-19 tests are done free of cost and reports are being provided instantly. Locals appreciated the initiative as it is comparatively safer. One of the locals said, "Earlier we had to go to Civil hospital and there was huge rush there. It also holds a risk of getting infected with the virus. This facility helps us to avoid civil hospitals."
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee staged protest in Amritsar on September 14. Thousands of farmers came out on streets to oppose the recent three farm sector ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet. Protestors blocked the Amritsar-Delhi highway. One of the protestors said, "Modi government is not working towards granting freedom to the farmers and instead making them slaves of the corporate."
Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged protest against Captian Amarinder Singh-led Punjab govt in Ludhiana on Aug 17 over illicit liquor consumption death case. Recently, many people had..