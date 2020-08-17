Global  
 

Bharatiya Kisan Union stages protest in Ludhiana, Ambala to oppose three farm sector ordinances

Bharatiya Kisan Union staged protest in Ludhiana on September 15.

Thousands of farmers came out on streets to oppose the recent three farm sector ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet.

Protesters also blocked the roads and streets.

Farmers also staged sit-in protest in Ambala against recent agriculture ordinances.


