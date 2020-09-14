Drone footage shows wildfire smoke over suburban Oregon



Related videos from verified sources California plane passenger captures blanket of wildfire smoke from '30,000 feet'



A passenger flying over Sierra National Forest, California captured a huge blanket of smoke from an apparent height of 30,000 feet. The footage filmed on September 8 shows huge plumes of smoke cloud.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:23 Published 2 hours ago Drone footage shows red retardant on Oregon town



A thick blanket of fire retardant covered streets and properties in the town on Talent, Oregon on Sunday (September 13). Drone video showed entire neighborhoods in the fire-ravaged town covered by the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:39 Published 18 hours ago Smoke from US wildfires blankets Canadian city of Vancouver



Smoke from distant US wildfires is blanketing the Canadian city of Vancouver. Footage filmed on Sunday (September 13) night showed the haze above the Burnaby area. Environment Canada has issued a.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:52 Published 1 day ago