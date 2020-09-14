Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drone footage shows wildfire smoke over suburban Oregon

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Drone footage shows wildfire smoke over suburban Oregon
Smoke from wildfires has blanketed part of suburban Portland, Oregon.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

California plane passenger captures blanket of wildfire smoke from '30,000 feet' [Video]

California plane passenger captures blanket of wildfire smoke from '30,000 feet'

A passenger flying over Sierra National Forest, California captured a huge blanket of smoke from an apparent height of 30,000 feet. The footage filmed on September 8 shows huge plumes of smoke cloud..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:23Published
Drone footage shows red retardant on Oregon town [Video]

Drone footage shows red retardant on Oregon town

A thick blanket of fire retardant covered streets and properties in the town on Talent, Oregon on Sunday (September 13). Drone video showed entire neighborhoods in the fire-ravaged town covered by the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:39Published
Smoke from US wildfires blankets Canadian city of Vancouver [Video]

Smoke from US wildfires blankets Canadian city of Vancouver

Smoke from distant US wildfires is blanketing the Canadian city of Vancouver. Footage filmed on Sunday (September 13) night showed the haze above the Burnaby area. Environment Canada has issued a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:52Published