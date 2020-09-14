How Much Higher Could The S&P500 Climb?

According to Business Insider, JPMorgan expects the S&P 500 to rise another 6% from current levels to a record 3,600 before the year is over.

The S&P500's earnings recovery is "ahead of expectation." Tech stocks have done well, boosting the index.

The S&P500 will continue to support its recovery while other sectors gain through the second half of the year, they added.

JPMorgan expects S&P 500 firms' margins to fully recover from the pandemic by the second half of 2021.