Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Much Higher Could The S&P500 Climb?

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:28s - Published
How Much Higher Could The S&P500 Climb?

How Much Higher Could The S&P500 Climb?

According to Business Insider, JPMorgan expects the S&P 500 to rise another 6% from current levels to a record 3,600 before the year is over.

The S&P500's earnings recovery is "ahead of expectation." Tech stocks have done well, boosting the index.

The S&P500 will continue to support its recovery while other sectors gain through the second half of the year, they added.

JPMorgan expects S&P 500 firms' margins to fully recover from the pandemic by the second half of 2021.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Sensex rises 288 points to close at 39,044; Nifty reclaims 11,500

Equity indices finished higher on Tuesday with the benchmark BSE sensex rising nearly 300 points led...
IndiaTimes - Published

Australia: [Podcast] Behind Business: Higher education - KordaMentha

The higher education sector is in significant distress due to unprecedented revenue decline from...
Mondaq - Published

Indian Shares Likely To Open Flat Or Slightly Higher

Marginally higher SGX Nifty futures point to a flat or slightly positive start for Indian shares...
RTTNews - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

NSC announces bachelor's degree program in data science [Video]

NSC announces bachelor's degree program in data science

Nevada State College has announced a bachelor's degree program in data science, becoming the first higher education campus in the state to offer that degree type.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
Arizona nonprofit helps veterans going back to school [Video]

Arizona nonprofit helps veterans going back to school

An Arizona nonprofit is helping veterans with tutoring and supplies as they navigate higher education.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:52Published
Study: Depressed, Anxious People Show Higher Inflammation Markers [Video]

Study: Depressed, Anxious People Show Higher Inflammation Markers

Researchers say untangling the relationship between inflammation and C-reactive protein can lead to better treatment of depression and anxiety. C-reactive protein is made by the liver and released..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published