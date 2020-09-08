JTS Mortgage Minute 09/15/20 - Low Mortgage Motivation

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 minutes ago

Mortgage rates are at a record low and are expected to remain there through the fall.

Record low mortgage rates continue to motivate potential homebuyers and drive the home buying season, which shifted from last spring to summer, and is expected to continue into the fall.

The good news is that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is still below 3% in some cases.

But remember, mortgage rates?are constantly changing.

So the question remains: will mortgage rates creep higher, stay the same, or drift lower in the coming days and weeks?

Experts differ in their answers, but most agree that rates should remain historically low and affordable for most borrowers in?september 2020.

If you're looking to buy a home or refinance, you'll want to pay attention to how the rates are trending.

If you see rates dip one day, that could be?the day?to lock-in your low rate for your home purchase or refinance.

Mortgage rates are again at a level that would allow roughly 18 million homeowners to save an average $287 a month by refinancing, according to data from the mortgage research firm black knight.

And keep in mind, even though the recently- announced freddie mac and fannie mae 0.5% refinance fee has been delayed from starting sept.

1 to dec.

1, experts predict that the fee could begin driving rates higher by october, when lenders start preparing for its implementation.

So if you?re considering a refinance, you?ll certainly want to move sooner rather than later.

Real estate agents say that the list of homebuying must- haves has changed during the pandemic.

Buyers are now prioritizing home offices, pools, and makeshift learning centers, as working, schooling, and spending more time than ever at home, continues .

And when it comes to home offices, agents are learning that one home office isn't enough.

As many couples are both working from home now, two offices are a must, or another area that can be used as a second office.

According to redfin, home prices were up 11.3% year over year in july in more rural areas.

Home prices increased 6.7% but don?t let higher home prices deter you from buying a home, as low mortgage rates are still increasing home affordability.

Also according to redfin, there?s been an increase in large home sales, which were up 21.2% year over year nationwide in july.

Large homes qualified as those sized 3,000 ?

5,000 sq ft.

This is compared to a 10% increase for medium-sized homes - 1,500-3,000 sq ft - and a 2.3% increase for small homes ?

300-1,500 sq ft.

Now.

And ten years down the road.

