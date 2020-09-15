Global  
 

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
WAAY 31 Anchors Marie Waxel and Pat Simon talk with U.S. Senator Doug Jones of Alabama about efforts to pass a second stimulus bill, the anniversary of the 1963 Sixteenth Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, and how soon can relief from Washington for Hurricane Sally can be expected

Happening now - stimulus status.

After last week's failed attempt, what's the likelihood that congress can pass a second stimulus package before the november 3rd election?

Joining us now live via zoom is alabama senator doug jones senator jones good morning?

So let's start right there.

What chances do you give for a second stimulus bill to be approved by congress this year?

Where did negotiations stand right now?

This last bill that the republicans pushed it was much less than what they house democrats wanted.

What was wrong with that bill?

But even if you do voted for it, good enough at least as a start and a show of goodwill to the people that really need that however the amount is?

Then maybe come back later and pass something else?

Let's switch gears and talk about today's anniversary of the 1963 sixteenth street baptist church bombing in birmingham that killed four black children.

You prosecuted two of the klansmen who bombed the church.

What can we learn from tragic events like that as we try to move forward give.

The current racial tensions?

As you know president trump has issued an emergency declaration for alabama as hurricane sally approaches.

How soon after the storm moves through will they see disaster relief efforts?

Alabama senator doug jones.

Thanks for joining us.

