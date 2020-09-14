Global  
 

Andrew Gillum Opens Up

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Andrew Gillum Opens Up

Andrew Gillum Opens Up

During an interview on “The Tamron Hall Show,” Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee, Florida, came out as bisexual.


Democrat Andrew Gillum comes out as bisexual in emotional first interview since being found with a gay escort

Democrat Andrew Gillum has come out as bisexual in his first television interview since he was found...
‘I Don’t Identify As Gay, But I Do Identify As Bisexual’: Andrew Gillum Reveals To Tamron Hall

Former Tallahassee mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has come out as bisexual...
Former Florida Governor Candidate Andrew Gillum Comes Out as Bisexual

Andrew Gillum has revealed that he identifies as bisexual. The former Florida gubernatorial...
Andrew Gillum Comes Out As Bisexual [Video]

Andrew Gillum Comes Out As Bisexual

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum publicly opened up about his sexuality this week for the first time. “I don’t identify as gay, but I do identify as bisexual,” Gillum, 41,..

'I Don't Identify As Gay, But I Do Identify As Bisexual': Andrew Gillum Reveals To Tamron Hall [Video]

'I Don't Identify As Gay, But I Do Identify As Bisexual': Andrew Gillum Reveals To Tamron Hall

Former Tallahassee mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has come out as bisexual in an interview with Tamron Hall. Katie Johnston reports.

