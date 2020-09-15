Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 6 days ago

WAAY 31 Anchors Marie Waxel and Pat Simon talk with Alabama NAACP President Bernard Simelton about the 1963 Sixteenth Street Baptist Church bombing which killed four children and today's struggle for racial justice

9:30 this morning.

Joining us now via zoom is the alabama n-double-a-c-p president, benardsimelton.

Mr. simelton, thank you for joining us this morning.

Wait for response -it's been 57 years-- all these years later the state and the country still working to heal from what happened.

In addition to the young victims, why is it so important to remember what happened?

-with so much division, and the fight for racial justice, how do we move forward to unite the community?

-how do we better educate others?

What do our local and state leaders need to do to help communities heal and come together?

Alabama n-double-a-c-p president, benardsimelton, thank you for your time this morning.