Las Vegas police investigate homicide overnight near Twain, Boulder Highway

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide overnight near Twain Avenue and Boulder Highway.

Police say a man called his mom around 9:30 on Monday night and told her that he got into a fight with his roommate and his roommate was dead.

When police arrived, the department says the man had a machete and refused to come out.

He was eventually taken into custody safely.

Police say a person appears to have been stabbed.

The investigation is still ongoing.