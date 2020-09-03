Las Vegas police investigate homicide overnight near Twain, Boulder Highway
Las Vegas police investigate homicide overnight near Twain, Boulder Highway
Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide overnight near Twain Avenue and Boulder Highway.
Police say a man called his mom around 9:30 on Monday night and told her that he got into a fight with his roommate and his roommate was dead.
When police arrived, the department says the man had a machete and refused to come out.
He was eventually taken into custody safely.
Police say a person appears to have been stabbed.
The investigation is still ongoing.
FIGHT WITH HIS ROOMMATE - ANDHIS ROOMMATE WAS DEAD.WHEN POLICE ARRIVED-- THE MANHAD A MACHETE AND REFUSED TOCOME OUT.HE WAS EVENTUALLY TAKEN INTOCUSTODY SAFELY.METRO SAYS THE MAN APPEARED TOHAVE BEEN STABBED, BUT THEINVESTIGATION IS STILL ONGOING.MORE MONEY IS UP FOR GRABS FORSMALL BUSINESS