The BBC’s top earners revealed

Gary Lineker was once again the BBC’s top earner, according to new figures,but he is taking a pay cut.

An announcement on Tuesday said the Match Of TheDay host is reducing his salary.

The names of BBC talent earning more than£150,000 a year have been published, a move previously instigated by theGovernment.

Lineker took £1.75 million, according to the figures, which coverthe period until the end of March this year – before any cut.