Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vanessa Marcil never loved ex-fiance Brian Austin Green

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Vanessa Marcil never loved ex-fiance Brian Austin Green

Vanessa Marcil never loved ex-fiance Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green's ex-fiancee, Vanessa Marcil, has piled on the pain following the actor's split from Megan Fox by confessing she never loved the Beverly Hills, 90210 star herself.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vanessa Marcil American actress


Brian Austin Green Brian Austin Green American actor

Brian Austin Green says ‘Never say never’ to future Megan Fox reunion [Video]

Brian Austin Green says ‘Never say never’ to future Megan Fox reunion

Brian Austin Green has insisted it's a 'never say never' kind of situation when it comes to potentially reconciling with his estranged wife Megan Fox.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
Brian Austin Green Talks About Possible Reconciliation With Megan Fox [Video]

Brian Austin Green Talks About Possible Reconciliation With Megan Fox

According to CNN Brian Austin Green hasn't totally given up on his marriage. In May he opened about splitting with Megan Fox. She has since gone on to date rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Green and Fox married in 2010 after several years together and are the parents of three children. Over the weekend Green did his first Instagram Live. He was asked about if he believed they would work things out. He responded "I never say never."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published
Brian Austin Green takes swipe at Megan Fox after her loved up Machine Gun Kelly post [Video]

Brian Austin Green takes swipe at Megan Fox after her loved up Machine Gun Kelly post

Brian Austin Green has responded to his estranged wife Megan Fox's gushing post about her new man.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Megan Fox Megan Fox American actress and model

Megan Fox’s Movie With Machine Gun Kelly Shut Down Thanks To COVID-19

 At this point, it would be an understatement to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a serious effect on Hollywood. Numerous productions were shut down when..
WorldNews

Megan Fox & MGK Film Shuts Down Over COVID Cases, Moving to California

 Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have hit a bump in the road -- not with their relationship, but with their new movie ... which has been forced to shut down for a..
TMZ.com

Related news from verified sources

Brian Austin Green's Ex Vanessa Marcil Calls Him 'Very Angry/Sad Human Being,' Shows Support for Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green‘s ex Vanessa Marcil is speaking out about their previous relationship and his...
Just Jared - Published

Vanessa Marcil praises Megan Fox for ‘living life for herself' amid Brian Austin Green split

Vanessa Marcil seems to be team Megan Fox when it comes to the actress’ split from Brian Austin...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Man Stabbed Outside CTA Green Line Stop In South Austin [Video]

Man Stabbed Outside CTA Green Line Stop In South Austin

Chaos surrounding an afternoon stabbing in the South Austin neighborhood, spilling into a CTA Green Line stop as people rush to help the victim. CBS 2's Steven Graves has the story of a man who saw it..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:18Published
Brian Austin Green 'annoyed' by Megan Fox's new romance [Video]

Brian Austin Green 'annoyed' by Megan Fox's new romance

Brian Austin Green is reportedly "annoyed" with his estranged wife Megan Fox's new romance with Machine Gun Kelly.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:05Published
Seth Green Breaks Down His Career, from 'Family Guy' to 'Austin Powers' [Video]

Seth Green Breaks Down His Career, from 'Family Guy' to 'Austin Powers'

Seth Green breaks down the roles that make up his storied career, including those in 'The Hotel New Hampshire,' 'Can't Buy Me Love,' 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' 'Austin Powers: International Man of..

Credit: Vanity Fair     Duration: 26:11Published