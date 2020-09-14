Global  
 

Rajnath Singh tell Lok Sabha: Border row unresolved, no mutually acceptable solution yet | Oneindia

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke in Parliament on Tuesday on the border standoff with China in Ladakh, saying that China is not honouring the customary alignment of the boundary with India.

He told Lok Sabha today that India and China border issue remains unresolved.

Till now, there has been no mutually acceptable solution.

China disagrees on border and continues to be in illegal occupation of approximately 38,000 sq km in Ladakh.

He added and warned that any serious situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is bound to impact bilateral ties.

The defence minister also paid tribute to the 20 Indian soldiers who lost their lives fighting the Chinese army in the Galwan clash on June 15.


