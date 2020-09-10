Selfie movie

Selfie movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Algorithms, technophobics, dating App addicts, vloggers, cloud security breach... each one of us can relate to the wired madness happening on screen.

In five subversive and hilarious Black Mirror-like tales, Selfie takes on our digital shortcomings and shows how the new 2.0 era is driving all of us nuts!

Directed by : Thomas Bidegain, Marc Fitoussi, Tristan Aurouet, Cyril Gelblat, Vianney Lebasque Produced by : Mandoline Films, Chez Georges Productions Genre: Fiction - Runtime: 1 h 27 min French release: 15/01/2020 Production year: 2019