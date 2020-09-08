Covid-19 tests re-prioritised by Health Secretary

Boris Johnson has announced plans to allow judges to impose tougher sentenceson dangerous criminals, ending what he described as a “ridiculous” systemwhere offenders are let out of prison early to commit further crimes. Cabinetministers joined the Prime Minister ahead of the publication of a SentencingWhite Paper on Wednesday, where he told MPs that “public protection” would bethe overriding principle in the reforms. Mr Johnson said the measures wouldinclude longer sentences for child killers, lowering the age limit on whole-life tariff and measures to force violent criminals to spend longer behindbars before they can apply for parole.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
NHS hospitals are cancelling operations and turning away patients whilst more than 30 schools across the country have closed, or told at least one year group to go home amid a deepening crisis over coronavirus testing Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
'Long Covid' sufferer Jade Townsend says her life has changed aged just 22.Leading scientist Dr Rachel Evans explains what thousands of people areexperiencing, and Matt Hancock makes a statement about..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:36Published