Covid-19 tests re-prioritised by Health Secretary

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s
Suspected Covid-19 patients with acute medical needs and people in care homeswill be prioritised under plans to ration coronavirus tests, Health SecretaryMatt Hancock told MPs.

NHS leaders have called for health workers and patientsto be given priority amid signs the testing system is failing to meet demand.


