‘Show compassion for us also’: Kangana Ranaut’s response to Jaya Bachchan



Hours after actor turned politician Jaya Bachchan lashed out at Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gutter’ comment in the Rajya Sabha, now the Queen actor has hit back. Kangana Ranaut in a tweet questioned the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:30 Published 3 hours ago

India elected as the member of the United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women | Oneindia News



India has been elected as a member of the United Nation’s Commission on Status of Women. Union labour ministry said in parliament on Monday that there is no data on migrant deaths so the question.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:45 Published 5 hours ago