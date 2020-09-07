Video Credit: KHSL - Published 7 minutes ago

A convenience store in east Oroville is proving to be a valuable resource for "Bear Fire" evacuees.

Market in east Oroville serving as resource center for Bear Fire evacuees

A convenience store in east oroville is proving to be a valuable resource for 'bear fire' evacuees.

Action news now reporter jafet serrato is in oroville..

To explain how.

### (standup:) a sign of generosity during these trying times with the bear fire.

Take a look behind me there's piles of clothes here at lakeside market in oroville.

And as i zoom in you can see there's a sign saying free donated clothes.

Take if you want slash need.

I spoke with a bear fire survivor about what shes going through during these trying times.

"i slept in the back of this truck here for a couple of nights" a place where you would usually pull over for gasoline... is now a resource center for those in need.

Tiffany keller evacuated with her son from berry creek.

"we have no resource.

We're waiting for fema.but fema is not coming in yet."

"why should we have to wait so long when we know everything is destroyed."

A terrible thought... and keller says after she gets aid she plans to go back to berry creek.

"we love berry creek.

We're going to rebuild its going to be stronger than ever."

Jafet serrato action news now coverage you can count on!

A member of 'e & j's mobile kitchen'... based out of paradise..

Also served food at that market at noon today to