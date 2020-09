Royal Flush at Red Rock casino Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:14s - Published 6 minutes ago Royal Flush at Red Rock casino A royal flush at the red rock casino. This lucky winner took home more than 150 thousand dollars on a one dollar and 25 cent bet. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THIS LUCKY WINNER TOOK HOMEMORE THAN 150 THOUSAND DOLLARSON A ONE DOLLAR AND 25 CENTBET.GOOD MORNING LAS VEGAS...TIME NOW XXX ON THIS TUESDAYMORNING





You Might Like

Tweets about this