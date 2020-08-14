Global  
 

Auto rickshaw, taxi drivers protest over waiver of road tax, interest on EMIs in Chennai

Hundreds of auto rickshaw and taxi drivers came out on streets in Chennai on September 15.

Members of Urimai Kural Drivers Association staged protest in the city demanding relief from the state government amid pandemic.

Protestors demanded waiver of road tax and interests on EMIs for 5 months.

One of the protestors said, "Drivers are forced to commit suicide because of the vehicles' EMI."


